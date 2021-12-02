ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dixon-Conover leads St. Francis (Pa.) past Bucknell 93-67

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dBo574n00

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had a career-high 23 points as St. Francis (Pa.) rolled past Bucknell 93-67 on Wednesday night.

Ronell Giles Jr. had 13 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (3-3). Maxwell Land added 10 points. Josh Cohen had eight rebounds.

Andrew Funk had 17 points for the Bison (2-6). Alex Timmerman added 12 points. Andre Screen had 10 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Sunday’s Paige Bueckers News

The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
BASKETBALL
Collegiate Times

Hokies remain undefeated with dominating win over St. Francis (Pa.)

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team (4–0) shut down St. Francis (Pa.) (1–2) for an 85–55 win on Nov. 18, courtesy of Nahiem Alleyne’s, Keve Aluma’s and Darius Maddox's double-digit performances. Teamwork was the theme of the night for the Hokies and helped them overcome early contention by the Red...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Smith, Dixon lead No. 10 Louisville past Washington 61-53

SEATTLE- Kianna Smith and Liz Dixon each scored 13 points for No. 10 Louisville, which beat Washington 61-53 on Saturday. The Cardinals (3-1) led by as much as 16 late in the third quarter, but had to hold off a late charge by the Huskies to win their third straight.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
newyorkcitynews.net

Julian Champagnie helps rally St. John's past St. Francis (Brooklyn)

Julian Champagnie scored 15 his 23 points in the second half as host St. John's withstood a fierce challenge from St. Francis of Brooklyn and eked out a 76-70 victory Tuesday night in Queens, N.Y. The Red Storm (4-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half thanks to...
NBA
Herald-Dispatch

Defense leads Marshall men past Louisiana, 93-79

HUNTINGTON — Marshall wanted to make its first unofficial Sun Belt matchup one to remember. As it turned out, the Thundering Herd made sure Louisiana won’t forget it any time soon, either. Marshall’s defense turned up its intensity and turned defense to offense quickly in the second half, overcoming a...
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX Sports

Samuel lifts Florida Gulf Coast over SE Louisiana 90-71

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Samuel registered 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the floor, adding six blocked shots, and Florida Gulf Coast rolled past Southeastern Louisiana 90-71 on Saturday night. Cyrus Largie had 17 points for the Eagles (5-2), who picked up their fourth straight win. Austin Richie...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucknell#Dixon Conover#Maxwell Land#Bison#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Yardbarker

Details revealed surrounding Mark Turgeon’s resignation at Maryland

Friday, the University of Maryland announced men’s basketball head coach Mark Turgeon and the school mutually agreed to part ways. Turgeon stepping down eight games into the season was a shocking turn of events. According to the Washington Post, Turgeon started contemplating his future with Maryland shortly after Wednesday’s home...
MARYLAND STATE
The Tribune-Democrat

PHOTO GALLERY | Unlikely face sparks pivotal St. Francis rally in victory over Bucknell

LORETTO, Pa. – Ramiir Dixon-Conover and Jeriah Coleman both notched the best scoring performances of their career in St. Francis’ 93-67 victory over visiting Bucknell on Wednesday night, but the accomplishment means vastly different things for two very diverse Red Flash players. Dixon-Conover routinely is among St. Francis’ top scorers,...
LORETTO, PA
fordhamsports.com

Chuba Ohams Leads Men’s Basketball Past St. Francis

Bronx, N.Y. – There were probably only a handful of people in the Rose Hill Gym tonight who were present the last time a Fordham men's basketball player recorded a 20/20 game. Quite a few joined them tonight as graduate forward Chuba Ohams scored 20 points and grabbed 22 rebounds (both career-highs) to lead Fordham to a 68-46 win over St. Francis College.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
bucknellbison.com

Men’s Basketball Falls on Road at Saint Francis (Pa.)

LORETTO, Pa. – Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 23 points to lead hot-shooting Saint Francis to a 93-67 victory over Bucknell on Wednesday night at DeGol Arena. Andrew Funk paced the Bison with 17 points, while centers Alex Timmerman (12) and Andre Screen (10) combined for 22. Ronell Giles Jr. added 13...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
247Sports

Villanova vs. St. Joseph's (PA) preview [How to Watch]

The Match-Up: Villanova (#6 AP Poll, #6 kenpom, 5-2 Overall) hosts St. Joseph's (#203 kenpom, 4-3 Overall) at the Finneran Pavilion at Noon on Saturday. The Hawks opened the season with a two-point win over Maryland Eastern Shore and then blitzed Mount St. Mary's by twenty. The 2-0 start was followed by a three game losing skid with losses to Drexel, Monmouth and USC. SJU will take the court at the Pavilion on a two game win streak with victories over Georgetown (a game in which Tyler Funk shot a torrid 8-10 from three-point range as part of a 29 point scoring outburst) and lowly Binghamton.
VILLANOVA, PA
pinalcentral.com

Jones lifts Weber St. past N. Arizona 67-44

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Weber State to a 67-44 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday night, the Wildcats' seventh straight victory to open the season. Both teams were playing their first Big Sky Conference game of the season. Dyson Koehler...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC News

Maryland Terrapins men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon steps down after 10-plus seasons

Less than one month into the college basketball season, Maryland announced Friday that head coach Mark Turgeon is stepping down, effective immediately. Turgeon had been in charge of the Terrapins since 2011, and he signed a three-year contract extension in April that was expected to keep him in College Park until 2026. He stood to make more than $17 million over the length of the new contract, but the Baltimore Sun reported last spring that the buyout was $5 million if taken before May 1, 2022.
MARYLAND STATE
Cornell Daily Sun

Men’s Basketball Stays Hot With Wins Over St. Francis (PA) and Canisius College

After two key wins against Saint Francis (PA) and Canisius College, the Cornell men’s basketball team is off to a 6-1 start for the first time since 1967. The Red started off its Thanksgiving break by hosting St. Francis (2-3, 0-0 NEC) last Wednesday, looking to improve to 5-1 on the year. Against the Red Flash, Cornell had its most successful outing from beyond the arc, draining 16 3-pointers en route to a 93-80 victory.
ITHACA, NY
ABC News

ABC News

467K+
Followers
119K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy