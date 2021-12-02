ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson scores 24 to carry Xavier past C. Michigan 78-45

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Nate Johnson scored 24 points and Xavier easily handled Central Michigan 78-45 on Wednesday night.

Jack Nunge had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Xavier (6-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Colby Jones distributed seven assists in the win.

Oscar Lopez Jr. scored 11 points with six rebounds for the Chippewas (1-6), who now have dropped four straight. Ralph Bissainthe grabbed eight rebounds.

