ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia author finds modern lessons in ancient holy book

By RADIO IQ
wvtf.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a management consultant, Russell Linden has devoted decades to thinking about how people change and what they do when confronted by the unexpected. “Our brains are wired for the opposite of disruption. Our brains are wired for predictability and control," he explains. "Dopamine is released when our brains make a...

www.wvtf.org

Comments / 1

Related
News Enterprise

White Mills author releases new Christian book

Following the release of his debut publication “Inn’s Side,” author Chuck Carson has released a new Christian book and has a faith-based children’s book on the way. Carson, a retiree of the U.S. Postal Service, released “Inn’s Side” in 2019. The book details the story of a young boy named Lacob who works at the inn that was the fully occupied facility referenced in the gospels of Luke and Matthew when describing the nativity of Jesus Christ. The tale was conceived as a bedtime story for Carson’s grandchildren.
WHITE MILLS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
wfirnews.com

Local pastor-author releases how-to book on relationships

“Life’s About Relationships” is a new how-to book from a local author. Good ones are hard to find sometimes and that’s where a former evangelist who worked extensively with teenagers in the past hopes to make a difference. He spoke recently with WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
woay.com

Wild Art Wonderful Things hosts book signing for West Virginia author

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Wild Art Wonderful Things is host to West Virginia author, Matt Browning, for a signing on his new book, ‘The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide’. The book is a guide offering hundreds of references making up the popular television series. It’s the second book signing...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Camera

Black Twitter is the modern-day Green Book, CU Boulder researcher finds

The Negro Motorist Green Book, first published by Black postal worker Victor Green in New York in 1936, provided Black readers with guidance on which businesses welcomed African Americans in a segregated United States, expanding in subsequent years with editions across the world that offered information on how to resist discrimination and violent threats.
BOULDER, CO
Yes Weekly

Local author pens book about soul

At one time or another, everyone has probably had an “aha” moment. It could be the answer to a problem or finally learning how to do something. The Oxford Languages Dictionary defines it as “a moment of sudden insight or discovery.” Word Hippo defines it as “mental enlightenment of a problem or mystery, epiphany, revelation, inspiration.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses
pasadenanow.com

Holy Family School Presents “Yes Virginia – The Musical”

Holy Family School’s 4th and 5th Grade Drama presents “Yes Virginia – The Musical” at Holy Family School. “Yes Virginia – The Musical” is based on a simple, poignant letter written over 100 years ago by 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon to the editor of the New York Sun—and by the timeless editorial response printed on the front page of the Sun. Virginia wondered and wrote: “Dear Editor, I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says if you see it in the Sun, it’s so. Please tell me the truth. Is there a Santa Claus?” Ed Mitchell, the Sun’s editor, gives the assignment of answering Virginia’s letter to Frank Church who, until his wife and baby died last Christmas Eve, was the Sun’s best and most dependable reporter. Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus is a play for young and old, magically reaffirming life’s highest beauty and joy—”the eternal light with which childhood fills the world.”
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
wxxv25.com

Local author writes Christmas books for the holidays

Local author Adam Smith is spreading the Christmas cheer this year by selling his books about the birth of Jesus. The two books are called ‘There’s a Kid in my Food’ and ‘Angel Blues.’ ‘There’s a Kid in my Food’ tells the story of the birth of Jesus through the animal’s perspectives.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Florida Star

VIDEO: Ancestors’ Pride: Native American Holy Man Bonds With His People In Ancient Ritual

Video shows a Native American religious practitioner reconnecting with his ancestors through song and prayer at the Grand Canyon. “For James Uqualla, a Havasupai religious practitioner, the hike from the Rim to Havasupai Gardens is a pilgrimage. Dressed for ceremony, Uqualla walked to his ancestors’ traditional farming lands, where he reconnected with them through ritualistic song and prayer,” according to the Grand Canyon National Park.
RELIGION
Corydon Democrat

Local author uses squirrel’s adventures for life lessons

Julie Bill, a storyteller from Southern Indiana, has completed her new book, “Oh, My Little Squirrel.”. The book follows the quirky adventures of Little Squirrel, accompanied by valuable life lessons that he learns along the way. The book contains a series of Little Squirrel’s mini-adventures as well, with shorter stories inside that each have their own lesson for kids to learn from that promote camaraderie, friendship and familial relationships.
CORYDON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jew#Torah#Christians#Israelites
presidiosentinel.com

Mission Hills’ Author’s Book Release Party

This past November, Anna Wilcoxson of Mission Hills held a book release party to announce her debut novel, “Secrets and Promises.”. The book is fictional, however, is flavored with some of her own heritage and memories, which are reflected in the contents of the story:. When a feisty ninety-six-year-old schoolteacher...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Iberian

U.S. bishops advance cause for canonization

The cause for sainthood of two Acadiana Catholics has progressed this week after Bishop Douglas Deshtotel presented the cases for Charlene Richard and Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance affirmed the cases of both candidates for sainthood, along with Joseph...
RELIGION
Kirsty Kendall

Dragons and the Bible - The little-known meaning of dragons in the Holy Book

Many mythical and non-mythical animals are mentioned in the Bible, including unicorns. What is the case with dragons? Are dragons mentioned in the Bible?. Dragons are reptile-like, fire-breathing mythical creatures. In Western culture, dragons are traditionally seen as evil monsters. On the other hand, in Chinese culture, the dragon is associated with good fortune. How are dragons described in the Bible?
fox44news.com

Texas author donates book profits to suicide awareness

WACO, Texas – Author Thomas Fellows is using his talents to help others overcome the same challenges he has faced. “I have been suicidal twice,” Fellows said. “I have bipolar disorder, and so I’ve been through a lot of pain in the last few years.”. His book, Mrs. Dubose’s last...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Egypt
thereminder.com

Local author publishes book ‘A Milltown Christmas Remembered’

HOLYOKE – Author Barbara Raschilla grew up in the Flats of Holyoke, and after returning many years later, she decided to “take a ride” through her old neighborhood. But to her surprise, “everything was gone – some of the stores were closed up, yet the block that I lived on was still standing.” This experience led her to think about when she was growing up during the 1940s and all the memories she had of that time growing up in the Flats. Eventually, her thoughts and love of history evolved into what is now her memoir, “A Milltown Christmas Remembered.”
HOLYOKE, MA
Cleveland Jewish News

Six ancient findings in the footsteps of the Maccabees

Just in time for Hanukkah, Israeli archeologists have uncovered new evidence of the long battle between Hellenists and Hasmoneans in the holy land. Hanukkah celebrates the 164 BCE victory of an army, led by a father and sons known as the Maccabees, over Hellenist (Seleucid) conquerors who’d outlawed Jewish practices and defiled the Temple in Jerusalem.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy