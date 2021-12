Bridgewater completed 22 of 40 pass attempts for 257 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while adding 17 yards on four carries in Sunday's 22-9 loss to Kansas City. Bridgewater was the latest to fall victim to the now defense-led Chiefs. The veteran signal-caller was able to finally top 250 passing yards for the first time since Week 6, and he is averaging just 210.6 yards with six touchdowns and three picks over that six-game span. Bridgewater will look to take advantage of a Week 14 matchup against a Detroit team that currently surrenders 21.7 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

