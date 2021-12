Maybe it’s the hockey media’s fault for bringing up Zadina’s infamous “fill their nets with pucks” quote again and again (I know I’m guilty of it.) Maybe it’s his fault for saying it in the first place. While I am hesitant to blame an 18-year-old for showing confidence and swagger on their draft day, it no doubt put a target on his back not only for fans of the Montreal Canadiens and other teams, but for fans of the Detroit Red Wings as well. With just 18 goals through the first 106 games of his career, there haven’t been enough pucks to make one layer in the back of the net, let alone fill it.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO