Patriots' Matthew Judon: Fifth straight game with sack

FOXBORO (CBS) — Matthew Judon’s assault on opposing quarterbacks continues. And it didn’t take long for him to show up on Sunday vs. the Titans. On Tennessee’s opening drive, the Titans faced a third-and-3 from their own 18-yard line. Ryan Tannehill dropped back and scanned the field, but nobody from the depleted receiving corps had any separation. After taking a tick too long in the pocket, Tannehill was suddenly gobbled up by Judon, who lined up at left end and came around the edge to bring down Tannehill to force an early punt. JUDON 💪@man_dammn | #ForeverNE 📺: #TENvsNE on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/wBqvmmL3E7 — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021 Matthew Judon sacks Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) Matthew Judon celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) After a pair of Tennessee penalties on that punt, the Patriots took over at the Titans’ 37-yard line en route to taking a 7-0 lead. The sack brought Judon’s total to 11.5 on the season. He already surpassed his career high of 9.5 earlier in the year, and he figures to be capable of continuing to add to this year’s total for the final month and a half of the season.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO