Patriots' Matthew Judon: Fifth straight game with sack

 4 days ago

Judon managed six tackles (four solo) and a sack during Sunday's 36-13 win over the Titans....

NESN

Bill Belichick Has Classic Reaction To Matthew Judon’s Mac N’ Cheese Rant

For the second day in a row, macaroni and cheese was a hot topic at Gillette Stadium. And Bill Belichick couldn’t care less. As you might’ve heard, Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon on Tuesday went on a wild anti-mac n’ cheese rant when asked to identify his favorite Thanksgiving side dishes. His remarks proved divisive, with some around the NFL agreeing with him and others, like New England safety Devin McCourty, admonishing his teammate over the controversial take.
Patriots.com

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Matthew Judon has quickly become a fan favorite among Patriots fans. With 10.5 sacks on the season, a signature celebration and charisma behind the podium, it's hard not to like what he's brought to the locker room. But his latest hot take about a cherished comfort food might be unforgivable.
FanSided

Matthew Judon wants mac and cheese off the Thanksgiving table

Answering one of the most popular questions surrounding Thanksgiving Day, Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon stood out with a hot take on a classic dish. In his first year with New England, Matthew Judon has become an instant icon on Bill Belichick’s defense. Judon has trademarked his sacks with distinctive red...
NESN

Video Of Matthew Judon’s Anti-Mac And Cheese Rant Will Crack You Up

Matthew Judon clearly had something to get off his chest Tuesday morning. The New England Patriots linebacker delivered an impassioned anti-macaroni and cheese rant that was objectively false on multiple levels. The transcript of Judon’s comments is an entertaining read, to say the least. But the video version is even...
iheart.com

WATCH: Matthew Judon Reads Mean Responses To His Viral 'Mac N Cheese' Rant

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon went viral after he revealed that he's not a fan of macaroni and cheese and some fans are taking it very seriously. The two-time Pro Bowler was asked about his favorite Thanksgiving side and went on an unprompted rant against the widely popular dish while addressing reporters on Tuesday (November 23).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LB Matthew Judon has fun at the expense of DT Christian Barmore

The Tennessee Titans took a unique approach to blocking New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore on Sunday. In a 35-13 victory, the Titans made sure bar Moore was not going to get the quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Barmore drew four Titans players, as the rookie tried to get to Tannehill....
NESN

Matthew Judon, Emboldened By Peers, Holding Firm On Mac N’ Cheese Take

Matthew Judon isn’t backing down. Judon on Tuesday baffled many when he attacked macaroni and cheese in a wild rant. The New England Patriots linebacker since has fielded criticism from many, though Bill Belichick couldn’t care less. But Judon does have some people on his side. Check out these tweets...
NESN

Matthew Judon Trying To Turn Mac And Cheese Hatred Into Pro Bowl Votes

As the saying goes, when life gives you viral macaroni and cheese takes, turn them into Pro Bowl votes. At least, that’s the approach Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is taking this Thanksgiving. The New England newcomer made headlines in the lead-up to the holiday after he expressed his hatred for...
985thesportshub.com

Matthew Judon is strongly against one Thanksgiving side dish

It’s not really Thanksgiving week until Patriots players start getting asked their favorite side dishes. That tradition began at media availability on Tuesday. Linebacker Matthew Judon decided to take that question in a different direction. Instead of giving his must-have side dish, he gave an impassioned speech against what some consider to be a Thanksgiving staple.
WCVB

Patriots Mac Jones, Matthew Judon with strong feelings on Thanksgiving food staples

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Players and coaches with the New England Patriots will be among the millions of Americans celebrating Thanksgiving this Thursday. We've learned that several prominent members of the team have some hot takes on some food favorites that may leave you aghast. Patriots defensive star Matthew Judon, who...
CBS Boston

Matthew Judon Ends Titans’ First Series With Sack On Ryan Tannehill

FOXBORO (CBS) — Matthew Judon’s assault on opposing quarterbacks continues. And it didn’t take long for him to show up on Sunday vs. the Titans. On Tennessee’s opening drive, the Titans faced a third-and-3 from their own 18-yard line. Ryan Tannehill dropped back and scanned the field, but nobody from the depleted receiving corps had any separation. After taking a tick too long in the pocket, Tannehill was suddenly gobbled up by Judon, who lined up at left end and came around the edge to bring down Tannehill to force an early punt. JUDON 💪@man_dammn | #ForeverNE 📺: #TENvsNE on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/wBqvmmL3E7 — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021 Matthew Judon sacks Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) Matthew Judon celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) After a pair of Tennessee penalties on that punt, the Patriots took over at the Titans’ 37-yard line en route to taking a 7-0 lead. The sack brought Judon’s total to 11.5 on the season. He already surpassed his career high of 9.5 earlier in the year, and he figures to be capable of continuing to add to this year’s total for the final month and a half of the season.
NESN

NFL Rumors: Patriots Weren’t Matthew Judon’s Initial Free Agency Preference

It’s looking like joining the New England Patriots was a great long-term career move by Matthew Judon. But according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the star linebacker wasn’t immediately eyeing Foxboro when he entered free agency this past offseason. “Judon’s heart was in Baltimore, with him telling many Ravens...
Pats Pulpit

Matthew Judon is no fan of Pro Football Focus’ hot takes

Matthew Judon has been a tremendous addition to the New England Patriots. The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker, who signed a four-year, $54.5 million contract with the team during the offseason, is the Patriots’ most disruptive pass rusher and a big reason for their defensive renaissance this season. On top of...
NESN

Matthew Judon, Kendrick Bourne Expertly Troll Patriots Free Agency Hater

As the weeks go by, those who criticized the New England Patriots’ offseason spending spree are eating more and more crow. That includes Pro Football Focus writer George Chahrouri, who unleashed this take last March:. “The Patriots had all this cap space and instead of going and buying nice things,...
