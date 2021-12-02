ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Eason, Days lead LSU to 66-51 victory over Ohio

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason scored 20 points and Darius Days added a double-double to power LSU to a 66-51 victory over Ohio on Wednesday night.

LSU scored the first 14 points of the game and cruised with newly hired LSU coach Brian Kelly in attendance.

Eason knocked down 6 of 9 shots from the floor and made 8 of 9 free throws for the Tigers (8-0), who improved to 6-0 at home this season. Days pitched in with 12 points and 13 rebounds as LSU outscored the Bobcats (5-2) 36-12 in the paint.

Eason and Day combined for 16 points in the first half as the Tigers took a commanding 34-22 lead into intermission. Ben Vander Plas hit four 3-pointers and Miles Brown added another one to pull Ohio even at 37 with 14:07 left to play. Days made 1 of 2 free throws and Eric Gaines had a three-point play to spark a 21-7 run that sealed the victory for LSU.

Vander Plas topped Ohio with 12 points. Mark Sears scored 11 but made only 4 of 18 shots. Jason Carter had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Bobcats shot 26.5% from the floor (18 of 68) but made a third of their 36 3-pointers. LSU shot 47% overall but made just 4 of 18 from distance (22%). The Tigers outscored Ohio 16-3 at the free-throw line.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Weekend Sports in Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — The College Football Playoff is set and it is historic: Cincinnati will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Fourth-seeded Cincinnati becomes the first team to break through the CFP’s glass ceiling and make...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Cleveland takes on Milwaukee, looks for 4th straight road win

Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-9, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hits the road against Milwaukee trying to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Bucks are 4-0 against Central Division opponents. Milwaukee is eighth in the league shooting 36.2% from...
NBA
The Associated Press

Panthers face the Blues, seek 4th straight win

Florida Panthers (17-4-3, first in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-8-4, second in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -100, Panthers -119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Florida will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Panthers take on St. Louis. The Blues are 7-3-1 on...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
The Associated Press

Young, Hawks set for matchup against the Timberwolves

Atlanta Hawks (12-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks play the Minnesota Timberwolves. Young ranks fifth in the league averaging 26.2 points per game. The Timberwolves have gone 7-6 in home games. Minnesota is...
NBA
The Associated Press

Top scorers square off in Edmonton-Minnesota matchup

Minnesota Wild (17-6-1, first in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-7-0, second in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -114, Wild -105; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Leon Draisaitl and Kirill Kaprizov, meet when Edmonton and Minnesota square off. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 43 points and Kaprizov is fifth in the league with 29 points.
NHL
The Associated Press

Doncic and Durant clash in Dallas-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (16-7, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant meet when Dallas squares off against Brooklyn. Doncic is eighth in the NBA averaging 25.4 points per game and Durant leads the league averaging 28.6 points per game.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

673K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy