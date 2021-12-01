ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Fine Art & Antiques Sale

the-saleroom.com
 6 days ago

Lot 19. Opening price 150 GBP help. help. Current bid GBP help. Estimate 200...

www.the-saleroom.com

the-saleroom.com

Cancer Research Antiques and collectables sale

Lot 169. Six limited edition prints, signed Francis clair Miller. Lot 244.
the-saleroom.com

Antique & Contemporary Furniture, Paintings, Works of Art, Carpets & Rugs

Lot 160. JAPANESE STYLE DIPTYCH, 110cm x 51cm, depicting two cranes. Lot 184. JAPANESE STYLE...
the-saleroom.com

PostWar & Contemporary (A199)

Lot 3401. Lot 3402. Lot 3403. Lot 3404. Lot 3405. Lot 3406. Lot 3407. Lot...
theweektoday.com

Art Sale and Show at the Library

The Friends of the WFL would like to thank the Bourne-Wareham Art Association for their generous donation of 20% of their proceeds from their Art Show and Sale at the Wareham Free Library December 1st through January 3rd. The Opening Reception is December 1st from 6 to 8 pm at the Library.
canonathletics.com

Fine Art of Christmas!!!

On December 13 and 14th at 7:00P.M, the CCHS Fine Art of Christmas has returned!. You can go online and purchase your tickets starting at 7:00A.M on December 8th at www.vancoevents.com/YIM. Go to the website, click Book Now and you can first choose your night, then choose your seats, and then purchase your tickets. If you use your activity pass, you will be able to get 2 free tickets online on the same website. You will only be able to get two tickets at a time on December 8th but on December 9th at 7:00A.M you will be able to get more ticket and there will be cash sales at the security kiosk or the activities window starting on December 9th at 9:00A.M.
the-saleroom.com

The Temple of Ancient Art

Lot 9. Lot 10. Lot 15. Lot 16. Lot 17. Lot 22. Lot 29. Lot...
theresandiego.com

Holiday Pop-Up At Stefanie Bales Fine Art

Join us at Stefanie Bales Fine Art Gallery to ring in the holidays and celebrate women-owned businesses in our community!. Stefanie Bales Fine Art Gallery will be joined by four other women-owned businesses for an evening of community, connection— and holiday cheer!. Shop vintage delights from Casa Gemelas, specializing in...
the-saleroom.com

Coins, Banknotes & Stamps

Lot 3000. Lot 3001. Lot 3002. Lot 3003. Lot 3004. Lot 3005. Lot 3006. Lot...
the-saleroom.com

Property from the Phillip Lucas Collection, Spitalfields House

This is a live online auction with an auctioneer. Bidding is available online, by telephone or commission (absentee) bids. If not bidding online, please contact Dreweatts to register all commission bids or telephone bids by 12 noon GMT the day before the auction ie on Wednesday 1 December. Bidding in person on the day of the auction is available by appointment only, as we may need to restrict the numbers in the room at one time.
the-saleroom.com

Live & Online Christmas Gifts, Watches, Jewellery & Wine

A postal service is available. This takes an average of two weeks, with overseas parcels taking a little longer. There is a £10 + VAT post & packing charge per parcel (under 2kg), £20 + VAT post & packing charge per parcel (over 2kg). Please ask for a price for overseas shipping. We are happy to post items to you, and rarely have any problems, but please be aware that this is done entirely at your own risk.
Developing Lafayette

Inside Of The Newly Opened Silk & Cypress Antique & Art Mall In Broussard

Silk & Cypress, a newly opened antique, art & vender mall located at 209 Ida Road In Broussard, LA, is celebrating with a grand opening this weekend December 3rd – 5th. You can check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/silkandcypress or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/silkcypress/. You can also see their website at https://silkandcypress.com/.
Taos News

Discovered Gems: The Wurlitzer collection at 203 Fine Art

Taos is a small town with a big heart. It is also a big destination for creative types of every genre. Combine heart and art, and you get the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation (HWF) of New Mexico, nestled on 15 acres at the end of a long driveway on Los Pandos Road and minutes from the historic district.
ATL Daily

Check out these townhomes for sale in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Atlanta, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
the-saleroom.com

Selected Jewellery & Watches

Buyers Premium 24% (including vat) Online bidding fee 6% (including vat) Please bear in mind, our last opening day before the Christmas break will be Thursday 16th December for collecting items from this auction, and our last posting day will be Wednesday 15th December. Please contact us before these dates to ensure you receive your items before the New Year.
