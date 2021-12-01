ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Online Fine Art & Antiques Sale

the-saleroom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 2. Opening price 170 GBP help. help. Current bid 160 GBP help. Estimate...

www.the-saleroom.com

the-saleroom.com

Cancer Research Antiques and collectables sale

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 21. Lot 22. Selection of costume jewellery (Tie pins) (Earrings) (Brooches) Lot 23. Lot...
CANCER
the-saleroom.com

Antique & Contemporary Furniture, Paintings, Works of Art, Carpets & Rugs

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 108. FLOOR VASES, a pair, 90cm x 16cm, gilt metal. (2) Lot 176. ARCHITECTURAL...
HOBBIES
canonathletics.com

Fine Art of Christmas!!!

On December 13 and 14th at 7:00P.M, the CCHS Fine Art of Christmas has returned!. You can go online and purchase your tickets starting at 7:00A.M on December 8th at www.vancoevents.com/YIM. Go to the website, click Book Now and you can first choose your night, then choose your seats, and then purchase your tickets. If you use your activity pass, you will be able to get 2 free tickets online on the same website. You will only be able to get two tickets at a time on December 8th but on December 9th at 7:00A.M you will be able to get more ticket and there will be cash sales at the security kiosk or the activities window starting on December 9th at 9:00A.M.
ENTERTAINMENT
the-saleroom.com

PostWar & Contemporary (A199)

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 3401. Lot 3402. Lot 3403. Lot 3404. Lot 3405. Lot 3406. Lot 3407. Lot...
HOBBIES
the-saleroom.com

The Temple of Ancient Art

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 127. Lot 184.
VISUAL ART
the-saleroom.com

Coins, Banknotes & Stamps

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 3143. Lot 3145. Lot 3146. Lot 3147. Lot 3148. Lot 3149. Lot 3150. Lot...
AUCTIONS
the-saleroom.com

From Emil Nolde to Kenneth Noland – Selected Works

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 1. Lot 2. Lot 3. Lot 4. Lot 5. Lot 6. Lot 7. Lot...
LOTTERY
the-saleroom.com

Home & Interiors JLS Room

Payment will be taken in full from the registered card on thesaleroom.com on the Wednesday following Home & Interiors sales and on the Friday following all other sales, unless payment has already been received. Please see our Terms & Conditions for bank details if you prefer to make a bank transfer.
INTERIOR DESIGN
the-saleroom.com

Cartier - A steel 'Tank Française' wristwatch,

Circa 2000, model W51008Q3, the signed rectangular cream coloured dial, 15mm diameter, with black Roman numerals, blued sword shaped hands, and inner chemin de fer chapter ring, signed 4 jewel quartz movement calibre 037, the crown with synthetic sapphire cabochon end stone, case, 18mm diameter, brushed steel finish, verso with 4 screws, signed and numbered BB132596 2384 to an integral polished and brushed finished bracelet 14mm diameter, with signed deployant clasp, presented in the distinctive red leather and gold tooled case with outer card box, red leather booklet containing instructions and guarantee, original purchase receipt dated 20/7/2000 and service receipt dated 2/5/2005.
APPAREL
the-saleroom.com

Selected Jewellery & Watches

Buyers Premium 24% (including vat) Online bidding fee 6% (including vat) Please bear in mind, our last opening day before the Christmas break will be Thursday 16th December for collecting items from this auction, and our last posting day will be Wednesday 15th December. Please contact us before these dates to ensure you receive your items before the New Year.
APPAREL
the-saleroom.com

Omega, a ladies Constellation Manhattan 25mm wristwatch in gold and stainless steel,

Omega, a ladies Constellation Manhattan 25mm wristwatch in gold and stainless steel, the backplate numbered 58976534, champagne coloured dial with 18ct gold bezel engraved with roman numerals, quartz movement, with fabric pouch, box and operating instructions. Condition reports are offered as a guide only and we highly recommend that you...
LIFESTYLE
the-saleroom.com

Pocket watches – time to grab a bargain

Thirty or 40 years ago to be a ‘watch collector’ was to collect antique pocket watches. Today it is the vintage branded mechanical wristwatch that has become the ultimate male accessory. Pocket watches sit in a tricky space in horological collecting. The history of these portable watches spans more four...
SHOPPING

