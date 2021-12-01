Online Fine Art & Antiques Sale

Circa 2000, model W51008Q3, the signed rectangular cream coloured dial, 15mm diameter, with black Roman numerals, blued sword shaped hands, and inner chemin de fer chapter ring, signed 4 jewel quartz movement calibre 037, the crown with synthetic sapphire cabochon end stone, case, 18mm diameter, brushed steel finish, verso with 4 screws, signed and numbered BB132596 2384 to an integral polished and brushed finished bracelet 14mm diameter, with signed deployant clasp, presented in the distinctive red leather and gold tooled case with outer card box, red leather booklet containing instructions and guarantee, original purchase receipt dated 20/7/2000 and service receipt dated 2/5/2005.
