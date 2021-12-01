Online Fine Art & Antiques Sale

World-renowned Gullah Artist Headlines 2-Day Area Event To Benefit Visible Men Academy. December 7-8 in Manatee and Sarasota – Visible Men Academy (VMA) in partnership with Waterkolours Art Gallery will host a 2-day First Annual VMA Fine Art Show and Fundraiser with globally recognized Gullah Artist, Leroy Campbell. A portion of sales will be donated to raise critical funds to support the efforts of the academy. "In hearing about VMA, it was a natural fit for Waterkolours to bring legendary artist Leroy Campbell to Sarasota to help raise money for this academy,” states Danny Jenkins, Waterkolours Art Dealer. “Art is a foundation for learning across a spectrum of subjects. Combine that with Leroy’s dynamic art and the engaging talks he provides to kids the event becomes a creative learning experience for all.” Leroy Campbell explains, “I have been blessed with the passion and ability to express myself through art and additionally I am honored to be recognized as an inspirational educator for students across the world. Sarasota has always been a mecca for the art world. I am excited to present my work there and meet with the students of VMA.”

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO