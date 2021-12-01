ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Online Fine Art & Antiques Sale

the-saleroom.com
 6 days ago

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by...

www.the-saleroom.com

Comments / 0

Related
the-saleroom.com

Cancer Research Antiques and collectables sale

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 169. Six limited edition prints, signed Francis clair Miller. Lot 244.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiques#Auction#Gbp#Fine Art Antiques Sale
theweektoday.com

Art Sale and Show at the Library

The Friends of the WFL would like to thank the Bourne-Wareham Art Association for their generous donation of 20% of their proceeds from their Art Show and Sale at the Wareham Free Library December 1st through January 3rd. The Opening Reception is December 1st from 6 to 8 pm at the Library.
VISUAL ART
the-saleroom.com

The Temple of Ancient Art

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 127. Lot 184.
VISUAL ART
canonathletics.com

Fine Art of Christmas!!!

On December 13 and 14th at 7:00P.M, the CCHS Fine Art of Christmas has returned!. You can go online and purchase your tickets starting at 7:00A.M on December 8th at www.vancoevents.com/YIM. Go to the website, click Book Now and you can first choose your night, then choose your seats, and then purchase your tickets. If you use your activity pass, you will be able to get 2 free tickets online on the same website. You will only be able to get two tickets at a time on December 8th but on December 9th at 7:00A.M you will be able to get more ticket and there will be cash sales at the security kiosk or the activities window starting on December 9th at 9:00A.M.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Auctions
gustavus.edu

Fine Arts Preview: November 29 to December 5

This week features the Christmas in Christ Chapel and the continuation of both the Creative Summer and Battle at the River Bottom exhibits. Thursday – Saturday 7:30 p.m. Christmas in Christ Chapel 2021 places our stories of lament and meaning-making among the stories of the Divine. Through the hope of the nativity, we journey to a place of inspiration and good courage, knitting ourselves back together in defiance of the forces that seek to tear us apart. Together, “We Shall Go Forth Singing.”
SAINT PETER, MN
Fstoppers

How to Start With Fine Art Photography

Creating something new is the most important ingredient for making art. But we can’t create something new when we just capture a scene in reality. The trick is bringing an artistic concept to your photographs. As my grandfather was a homeland painter in Austria and a professor in art, there...
PHOTOGRAPHY
the-saleroom.com

PostWar & Contemporary (A199)

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 3401. Lot 3402. Lot 3403. Lot 3404. Lot 3405. Lot 3406. Lot 3407. Lot...
HOBBIES
Taos News

Discovered Gems: The Wurlitzer collection at 203 Fine Art

Taos is a small town with a big heart. It is also a big destination for creative types of every genre. Combine heart and art, and you get the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation (HWF) of New Mexico, nestled on 15 acres at the end of a long driveway on Los Pandos Road and minutes from the historic district.
TAOS, NM
Times and Democrat

Create wall art at Fine Arts Center

The Hands Of The Creator: Area residents are invited to create their own wall art in the Lusty Gallery of the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center through Dec. 5. Drawing supplies and giant canvases, provided by studio and digital arts students at Claflin University, are an opportunity for members of the public to discover their hidden artists.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
visitsarasota.com

VMA Fine Art Show and Fundraiser

World-renowned Gullah Artist Headlines 2-Day Area Event To Benefit Visible Men Academy. December 7-8 in Manatee and Sarasota – Visible Men Academy (VMA) in partnership with Waterkolours Art Gallery will host a 2-day First Annual VMA Fine Art Show and Fundraiser with globally recognized Gullah Artist, Leroy Campbell. A portion of sales will be donated to raise critical funds to support the efforts of the academy. "In hearing about VMA, it was a natural fit for Waterkolours to bring legendary artist Leroy Campbell to Sarasota to help raise money for this academy,” states Danny Jenkins, Waterkolours Art Dealer. “Art is a foundation for learning across a spectrum of subjects. Combine that with Leroy’s dynamic art and the engaging talks he provides to kids the event becomes a creative learning experience for all.” Leroy Campbell explains, “I have been blessed with the passion and ability to express myself through art and additionally I am honored to be recognized as an inspirational educator for students across the world. Sarasota has always been a mecca for the art world. I am excited to present my work there and meet with the students of VMA.”
SARASOTA, FL
theresandiego.com

Holiday Pop-Up At Stefanie Bales Fine Art

Join us at Stefanie Bales Fine Art Gallery to ring in the holidays and celebrate women-owned businesses in our community!. Stefanie Bales Fine Art Gallery will be joined by four other women-owned businesses for an evening of community, connection— and holiday cheer!. Shop vintage delights from Casa Gemelas, specializing in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
the-saleroom.com

Live & Online Christmas Gifts, Watches, Jewellery & Wine

A postal service is available. This takes an average of two weeks, with overseas parcels taking a little longer. There is a £10 + VAT post & packing charge per parcel (under 2kg), £20 + VAT post & packing charge per parcel (over 2kg). Please ask for a price for overseas shipping. We are happy to post items to you, and rarely have any problems, but please be aware that this is done entirely at your own risk.
SHOPPING
the-saleroom.com

Coins, Banknotes & Stamps

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 3000. Lot 3001. Lot 3002. Lot 3003. Lot 3004. Lot 3005. Lot 3006. Lot...
AUCTIONS
Developing Lafayette

Inside Of The Newly Opened Silk & Cypress Antique & Art Mall In Broussard

Silk & Cypress, a newly opened antique, art & vender mall located at 209 Ida Road In Broussard, LA, is celebrating with a grand opening this weekend December 3rd – 5th. You can check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/silkandcypress or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/silkcypress/. You can also see their website at https://silkandcypress.com/.
BROUSSARD, LA
the-saleroom.com

From Emil Nolde to Kenneth Noland – Selected Works

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 1. Lot 2. Lot 3. Lot 4. Lot 5. Lot 6. Lot 7. Lot...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy