ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Wichita St. wins third straight at OSU’s Gallagher-Iba Arena

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kWmr_0dBo36PK00
1 of 8

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ricky Council IV scored 17 points, Morris Udeze added 13 points and Wichita State beat Oklahoma State 60-51 on Wednesday night for the Shockers third straight win at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Wichita State also defeated OSU on its home floor in December of 2017 and 2019. Prior to that, the Shockers were a combined 2-17 in Stillwater. The Shockers are the third nonconference team to win three straight at GIA, joining Tulsa (1979, 81, 83, 85) and DePaul (1945, 49, 50).

Oklahoma State had a 48-45 lead after a 3-pointer from Avery Anderson III with 6:15 left. But that was the last made field goal for the Cowboys. Council scored four straight points to start Wichita State’s 8-0 game-closing run as OSU missed its final nine shots.

Clarence Jackson chipped in with 10 points for Wichita State (6-1), which travels to Kansas State on Sunday. Council also had seven rebounds and four assists.

The Shockers missed their first six shots and turned the ball over four times in the opening four minutes as Oklahoma State built an early 10-0 lead starting with an Anderson 3.

Anderson led Oklahoma State (6-2) with 17 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe grabbed 10 rebounds. Next up for the Cowboys is Sunday when Xavier comes for a visit.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Weekend Sports in Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — The College Football Playoff is set and it is historic: Cincinnati will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Fourth-seeded Cincinnati becomes the first team to break through the CFP’s glass ceiling and make...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Cleveland takes on Milwaukee, looks for 4th straight road win

Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-9, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hits the road against Milwaukee trying to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Bucks are 4-0 against Central Division opponents. Milwaukee is eighth in the league shooting 36.2% from...
NBA
The Associated Press

Panthers face the Blues, seek 4th straight win

Florida Panthers (17-4-3, first in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-8-4, second in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -100, Panthers -119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Florida will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Panthers take on St. Louis. The Blues are 7-3-1 on...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
College Basketball
Local
Oklahoma College Basketball
Stillwater, OK
Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Top scorers square off in Edmonton-Minnesota matchup

Minnesota Wild (17-6-1, first in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-7-0, second in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -114, Wild -105; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Leon Draisaitl and Kirill Kaprizov, meet when Edmonton and Minnesota square off. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 43 points and Kaprizov is fifth in the league with 29 points.
NHL
The Associated Press

Young, Hawks set for matchup against the Timberwolves

Atlanta Hawks (12-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks play the Minnesota Timberwolves. Young ranks fifth in the league averaging 26.2 points per game. The Timberwolves have gone 7-6 in home games. Minnesota is...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

673K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy