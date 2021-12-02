ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Hyman scores 30, Orange upset No. 18 Ohio State women 96-91

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Teisha Hyman scored a career-high 30 points, Chrislyn Carr scored all 24 of her points in the second half and Syracuse upended No. 18 Ohio State 97-91 in the Big Ten/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night.

Hyman’s 3-pointer with 1:54 broke a tie at 57 in the third quarter and the Orange led the rest of the way.

Naje Murray, a graduate transfer from Texas Tech, added 21 points for the Orange (4-4), who only played six players and got four points from its reserve.

Jaycy Sheldon scored 23 points, Taylor Mikesell 21 and Rebeka Mikulasikova 16 for the Buckeyes (5-1), who played outside of Ohio and a Power 5 opponent for the first time this season.

Ohio State, which was outscoring opponents by 36 points and hadn’t allowed more than 63, scored 15 straight points after Syracuse hit a game-opening 3-pointer. The Orange were within 23-17 after one quarter and trailed 39-36 at the half.

Hyman and Murray combined for 30 points in the first half and once Carr joined the offense, Syracuse took off, outscoring Ohio State 29-19 in the third quarter.

Syracuse was 18 of 28 in the second half and made 16 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Hyman was 12-of-18 shooting with four 3-pointers and played all 40 minutes, Murray was 8 of 13 and Carr went 13 of 14 from the line. Alaysia Styles added 11 points.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Weekend Sports in Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — The College Football Playoff is set and it is historic: Cincinnati will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Fourth-seeded Cincinnati becomes the first team to break through the CFP’s glass ceiling and make...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Indiana faces Washington on home slide

Washington Wizards (14-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Washington looking to stop its three-game home skid. The Pacers have gone 5-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 23.6 assists per game...
NBA
The Associated Press

Cleveland takes on Milwaukee, looks for 4th straight road win

Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-9, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hits the road against Milwaukee trying to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Bucks are 4-0 against Central Division opponents. Milwaukee is eighth in the league shooting 36.2% from...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
City
Syracuse, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Syracuse, OH
The Associated Press

Charlotte puts home win streak on the line against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (12-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (14-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Philadelphia aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Hornets have gone 10-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks third in the NBA with 26.3 assists per game...
NBA
The Associated Press

Panthers face the Blues, seek 4th straight win

Florida Panthers (17-4-3, first in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-8-4, second in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -100, Panthers -119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Florida will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Panthers take on St. Louis. The Blues are 7-3-1 on...
NHL
The Associated Press

Columbus plays Toronto on 4-game road skid

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-10-0, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (17-7-2, second in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -284, Blue Jackets +225; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hits the road against Toronto looking to stop its four-game road slide. The Maple Leafs are 9-4-1 in...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Womens#Texas Tech#Ap#Orange#Buckeyes
The Associated Press

Kadri and Colorado take on Philadelphia

Colorado Avalanche (12-7-2, fourth in the Central) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-10-4, seventh in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +120, Avalanche -143; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks fourth in the league with 30 points, scoring nine goals and...
NHL
The Associated Press

Top scorers square off in Edmonton-Minnesota matchup

Minnesota Wild (17-6-1, first in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-7-0, second in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -114, Wild -105; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Leon Draisaitl and Kirill Kaprizov, meet when Edmonton and Minnesota square off. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 43 points and Kaprizov is fifth in the league with 29 points.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

673K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy