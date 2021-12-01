ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Online Fine Art & Antiques Sale

the-saleroom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm....

www.the-saleroom.com

Comments / 0

Related
the-saleroom.com

Cancer Research Antiques and collectables sale

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 31. Lot 176.
CANCER
the-saleroom.com

Antique & Contemporary Furniture, Paintings, Works of Art, Carpets & Rugs

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 160. JAPANESE STYLE DIPTYCH, 110cm x 51cm, depicting two cranes. Lot 184. JAPANESE STYLE...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiques#The Auctioneer#Fine Art Antiques Sale
Powell Tribune

4x4 Art Show & Sale

Northwest College’s Art Department will host its annual 4x4 Art Show & Sale from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Northwest Gallery, located in the Cabre Building. Online sales will open afterward at 9 p.m. at https://nwc.edu/4x4.
VISUAL ART
the-saleroom.com

PostWar & Contemporary (A199)

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 3401. Lot 3402. Lot 3403. Lot 3404. Lot 3405. Lot 3406. Lot 3407. Lot...
HOBBIES
canonathletics.com

Fine Art of Christmas!!!

On December 13 and 14th at 7:00P.M, the CCHS Fine Art of Christmas has returned!. You can go online and purchase your tickets starting at 7:00A.M on December 8th at www.vancoevents.com/YIM. Go to the website, click Book Now and you can first choose your night, then choose your seats, and then purchase your tickets. If you use your activity pass, you will be able to get 2 free tickets online on the same website. You will only be able to get two tickets at a time on December 8th but on December 9th at 7:00A.M you will be able to get more ticket and there will be cash sales at the security kiosk or the activities window starting on December 9th at 9:00A.M.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Auctions
the-saleroom.com

The Temple of Ancient Art

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 127. Lot 184.
VISUAL ART
theresandiego.com

Holiday Pop-Up At Stefanie Bales Fine Art

Join us at Stefanie Bales Fine Art Gallery to ring in the holidays and celebrate women-owned businesses in our community!. Stefanie Bales Fine Art Gallery will be joined by four other women-owned businesses for an evening of community, connection— and holiday cheer!. Shop vintage delights from Casa Gemelas, specializing in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
gustavus.edu

Fine Arts Preview: November 29 to December 5

This week features the Christmas in Christ Chapel and the continuation of both the Creative Summer and Battle at the River Bottom exhibits. Thursday – Saturday 7:30 p.m. Christmas in Christ Chapel 2021 places our stories of lament and meaning-making among the stories of the Divine. Through the hope of the nativity, we journey to a place of inspiration and good courage, knitting ourselves back together in defiance of the forces that seek to tear us apart. Together, “We Shall Go Forth Singing.”
SAINT PETER, MN
Fstoppers

How to Start With Fine Art Photography

Creating something new is the most important ingredient for making art. But we can’t create something new when we just capture a scene in reality. The trick is bringing an artistic concept to your photographs. As my grandfather was a homeland painter in Austria and a professor in art, there...
PHOTOGRAPHY
the-saleroom.com

Live & Online Christmas Gifts, Watches, Jewellery & Wine

A postal service is available. This takes an average of two weeks, with overseas parcels taking a little longer. There is a £10 + VAT post & packing charge per parcel (under 2kg), £20 + VAT post & packing charge per parcel (over 2kg). Please ask for a price for overseas shipping. We are happy to post items to you, and rarely have any problems, but please be aware that this is done entirely at your own risk.
SHOPPING
the-saleroom.com

Coins, Banknotes & Stamps

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 3000. Lot 3001. Lot 3002. Lot 3003. Lot 3004. Lot 3005. Lot 3006. Lot...
AUCTIONS
Developing Lafayette

Inside Of The Newly Opened Silk & Cypress Antique & Art Mall In Broussard

Silk & Cypress, a newly opened antique, art & vender mall located at 209 Ida Road In Broussard, LA, is celebrating with a grand opening this weekend December 3rd – 5th. You can check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/silkandcypress or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/silkcypress/. You can also see their website at https://silkandcypress.com/.
BROUSSARD, LA
the-saleroom.com

Property from the Phillip Lucas Collection, Spitalfields House

This is a live online auction with an auctioneer. Bidding is available online, by telephone or commission (absentee) bids. If not bidding online, please contact Dreweatts to register all commission bids or telephone bids by 12 noon GMT the day before the auction ie on Wednesday 1 December. Bidding in person on the day of the auction is available by appointment only, as we may need to restrict the numbers in the room at one time.
REAL ESTATE
the-saleroom.com

From Emil Nolde to Kenneth Noland – Selected Works

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 1. Lot 2. Lot 3. Lot 4. Lot 5. Lot 6. Lot 7. Lot...
LOTTERY
Ocala Style Magazine

Fine Arts For Ocala Arts Festival

One of our community’s favorite events, hosted FAFO board members and volunteers by Fine Arts For Ocala, was back in full glory on October 23rd and 24th, with thousands of patrons checking out 150 artists, who took home $27,000 in prizes. The show included local entertainment, community organizations and vendors.
OCALA, FL
Taos News

Discovered Gems: The Wurlitzer collection at 203 Fine Art

Taos is a small town with a big heart. It is also a big destination for creative types of every genre. Combine heart and art, and you get the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation (HWF) of New Mexico, nestled on 15 acres at the end of a long driveway on Los Pandos Road and minutes from the historic district.
TAOS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy