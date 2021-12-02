ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

K-State blows it open with 71-43 win over Albany

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 17 points and Mark Smith scored 14 with 10 rebounds and Kansas State opened it up in the second half and beat Albany 71-43 on Wednesday night.

Smith’s dunk with 14:52 remaining made it a 42-24 contest in favor of Kansas State (4-2), which emerged from the break with a 13-4 scoring outburst to take control.

Davion Bradford’s dunk gave Kansas State its first 20-point lead (47-27) and it pushed the margin as high as 66-38 with 4:18 left on a pair of foul shots from Smith.

Trey Hutcheson’s layup with 6:35 left before intermission brought the Great Danes (1-6) into a tie at 17. But Markquis Nowell countered with a 3-pointer, Ismael Massoud a jumper, Kaosi Ezeagu made a layup and threw down a dunk and Pack made a layup in an 11-0 run and the Wildcats went to the break up 29-20.

Selton Miguel scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Kansas State off the bench.

Devondre Perry scored 11 points for Albany (1-6).

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

