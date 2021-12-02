ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Groves scores 20, leads Oklahoma past No. 14 Florida, 74-67

By CLIFF BRUNT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fn7Kl_0dBo1CY100
1 of 7

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — As Oklahoma football fans tried to recover from Lincoln Riley’s sudden decision to leave for USC earlier in the week, the basketball team stepped in and gave them something to cheer about.

Tanner Groves scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma to a 74-67 victory over No. 14 Florida on Wednesday night.

Jalen Hill scored a career-high 18 points and Umoja Gibson added 15 for Oklahoma (7-1), which earned its biggest win yet under new coach Porter Moser. He picked up his 300th career coaching win after previous stops at Arkansas-Little Rock, Illinois State and Loyola Chicago.

It was much larger than a typical crowd for a non-conference game, and it was energetic and engaged from the beginning — something that Moser has pushed for since he arrived. He was pleased to see his vision become real.

“I think it was just for us, for our guys, for the fans, for the basketball fans here, for the Sooners,” Moser said. “To get the people in this arena — come on in. This thing could be electric.”

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 17 points and Colin Castleton added 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Florida (6-1), which shot 42% and made just 4 of 24 3-pointers. The Gators finished with seven assists and 16 turnovers.

“I think that OU was just better than us,” Florida coach Mike White said. “And I think they executed better. They were a little bit more sound defensively. They swarm to the ball. We had we had some careless turnovers. The crowd definitely was a factor, of course. Credit the environment here, but I’d like to give more credit to their staff and players. I thought they were good.”

The Sooners led 9-0 before the Gators scored on a free throw nearly four minutes into the game. The Gators committed five turnovers before making a shot.

“You know, the first five minutes, I thought our guys believed,” Moser said. “They were ready defensively. It set the tone. What great teams do is they punch back, which Florida did. But it seemed like every time, we bounced back. And the crowd helped us bounce back. I think they got behind every good play. They did not relax.”

Florida chipped away throughout the half and took the lead for the first time on three free throws by Tyree Appleby just over a minute before the break. Oklahoma recovered and led 37-36 at halftime.

A 3-pointer by Groves pushed the lead to seven with just under 6 minutes remaining, and Hill followed with a thunderous right-handed jam that gave the Sooners a 65-56 lead and prompted a Florida timeout.

Florida rallied, and a 3-pointer by Appleby cut Oklahoma’s lead to 69-67 with about 2 minutes remaining. But Hill scored, was fouled and made the free throw to push the Sooners’ lead back to five, and Oklahoma remained in control from there.

Moser said he believes the win will help players buy into his plan even more.

“I just think it keeps solidifying us about getting better, that our hard work is — things are adding up,” he said.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators already have solid wins over Florida State and Ohio State this season - the same Ohio State team that just beat No. 1 Duke on Tuesday. This loss isn’t a resume killer.

Oklahoma: It’s an impressive win for an Oklahoma team that was pieced together with a new coach, a few holdovers, transfer portal additions and talented freshmen. The Sooners were picked to finish seventh in the Big 12, but it appears they might be better than that.

LON KRUGER

Oklahoma honored Lon Kruger, the school’s previous basketball coach who retired at the end of last season. Kruger led the Sooners for 10 seasons and went 195-128 (.604). He led Florida to the Final Four in 1994 and Oklahoma to the Final Four in 2016.

CALEB WILLIAMS

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams got a standing ovation after he was shown on the big screen. Earlier in the week, backup quarterback Spencer Rattler said he would enter the transfer portal and 2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson decommitted from the Sooners.

QUOTABLE

Moser, on Hill’s career night: “He’s just playing aggressive and confident. And that’s the key with him is aggressive and confident. He looked like he was embracing the moment down the stretch, not afraid of it and not running from it, like deferring to somebody else. You know, he wasn’t in the defer mode. He wanted to be a main part of it, and he was.”

UP NEXT

Florida hosts Texas Southern on Dec. 6.

Oklahoma hosts Butler on Dec. 7.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Weekend Sports in Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — The College Football Playoff is set and it is historic: Cincinnati will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Fourth-seeded Cincinnati becomes the first team to break through the CFP’s glass ceiling and make...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Charlotte puts home win streak on the line against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (12-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (14-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Philadelphia aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Hornets have gone 10-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks third in the NBA with 26.3 assists per game...
NBA
The Associated Press

Cleveland takes on Milwaukee, looks for 4th straight road win

Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-9, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hits the road against Milwaukee trying to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Bucks are 4-0 against Central Division opponents. Milwaukee is eighth in the league shooting 36.2% from...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida College Basketball
The Associated Press

Panthers face the Blues, seek 4th straight win

Florida Panthers (17-4-3, first in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-8-4, second in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -100, Panthers -119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Florida will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Panthers take on St. Louis. The Blues are 7-3-1 on...
NHL
The Associated Press

Top scorers square off in Edmonton-Minnesota matchup

Minnesota Wild (17-6-1, first in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-7-0, second in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -114, Wild -105; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Leon Draisaitl and Kirill Kaprizov, meet when Edmonton and Minnesota square off. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 43 points and Kaprizov is fifth in the league with 29 points.
NHL
The Associated Press

Doncic and Durant clash in Dallas-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (16-7, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant meet when Dallas squares off against Brooklyn. Doncic is eighth in the NBA averaging 25.4 points per game and Durant leads the league averaging 28.6 points per game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porter Moser
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Lon Kruger
The Associated Press

Kadri and Colorado take on Philadelphia

Colorado Avalanche (12-7-2, fourth in the Central) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-10-4, seventh in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +120, Avalanche -143; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks fourth in the league with 30 points, scoring nine goals and...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

673K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy