ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ebo helps No. 15 Texas women turn back Jackson State 78-64

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lauren Ebo had 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, and No. 15 Texas overcame foul trouble to turn back Jackson State 78-64 on Wednesday night.

The Longhorns (5-1) had two starters foul out and two reserves with four fouls. They didn’t get the lead to double figures until the third quarter — twice leading by 10 on a 3-pointer by Aliyah Matharu. The second time allowed Texas to take a 59-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

The lead stayed in double figures but it wasn’t until a 7-0 spurt with less than five minutes to play the Longhorns got comfortable. They led 74-57 with 2:15 to go.

Matharu scored 13 points and Joanne Allen-Taylor 10 for Texas.

Jariyah Covington scored 16 points for Jackson State (1-3). She was 8 of 10 from the foul line but overall Jackson State was just 16 of 28, 9 of 20 in the second half.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Cleveland takes on Milwaukee, looks for 4th straight road win

Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-9, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hits the road against Milwaukee trying to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Bucks are 4-0 against Central Division opponents. Milwaukee is eighth in the league shooting 36.2% from...
NBA
The Associated Press

Charlotte puts home win streak on the line against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (12-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (14-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Philadelphia aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Hornets have gone 10-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks third in the NBA with 26.3 assists per game...
NBA
The Associated Press

Indiana faces Washington on home slide

Washington Wizards (14-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Washington looking to stop its three-game home skid. The Pacers have gone 5-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 23.6 assists per game...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Austin, TX
The Associated Press

Weekend Sports in Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — The College Football Playoff is set and it is historic: Cincinnati will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Fourth-seeded Cincinnati becomes the first team to break through the CFP’s glass ceiling and make...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Young, Hawks set for matchup against the Timberwolves

Atlanta Hawks (12-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks play the Minnesota Timberwolves. Young ranks fifth in the league averaging 26.2 points per game. The Timberwolves have gone 7-6 in home games. Minnesota is...
NBA
The Associated Press

Panthers face the Blues, seek 4th straight win

Florida Panthers (17-4-3, first in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-8-4, second in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -100, Panthers -119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Florida will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Panthers take on St. Louis. The Blues are 7-3-1 on...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

673K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy