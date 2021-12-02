Philadelphia off-duty police officer shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several police communication dispatchers and a clerk that work for the Philadelphia Police Department were indicted for allegedly spending pandemic unemployment assistance money they weren’t eligible to receive. The employees were charged with theft of government funds, wire fraud, and mail fraud, according to a release.
Below, are the eight employees who were charged:
25-year-old Shannon Reynolds
45-year-old Monica Pelzer
28-year-old Yarelis Feliciano
32-year-old Najah Harrell
28-year-old Korey Kinard
23-year-old Keely Maude
50-year-old Tashika White
55-year-old Paulette Johnson
The FBI and Philadelphia Police Corruption Task Force, along with other officials, started a criminal investigation into the allegations in early November. The investigation revealed that the employees were employed by the City of Philadelphia and received and spent PUA money they were not entitled to, according to the release.
Philadelphia Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw will suspend the eight employees for 30 days with the intent to dismiss them at the end of the 30 days upon the completion of their arrests, according to the release.
The results of the investigation were presented to the United States Attorney’s Office for review.
