Public Safety

Philadelphia off-duty police officer shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The 46-year-old officer, who is a 13-year veteran of the force, is expected to survive. Around 1:30 p.m., the officer was on the 1300 block of West Pike Street when he got...

www.gazettextra.com

