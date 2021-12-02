ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix Confirms ‘Raising Dion’ Season Two Premiere Date

By Tara Mobasher
mxdwn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlongside a stream of new content in 2022, Netflix confirmed a February release of the upcoming sophomore season of Raising Dion, according to Deadline. A Twitter account associated with the streamer announced its new slate of content on Tuesday. Raising Dion, starring...

television.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Decider

New on Hulu December 2021

Starting off the month, Hulu is dropping a new movie with Chloe Grace Moretz on Dec. 17. Mother/Android is Mattson Tomlin’s new sci-fi thriller movie following two young adults fleeing their country as artificial intelligence attempts to take over. It also stars Algee Smith and Raúl Costello (and, most likely, a whole boatload of robots).
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Jason Ritter
Person
Alisha Wainwright
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

31 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

It's never fun for fans when the decision is made to pull the plug on a beloved TV show, and although Netflix regularly delivers with its amazing content, we wouldn't be surprised if almost everyone who uses it has had their favourite show cancelled at some point or another. From...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer Explores the Aftermath of a Worldwide Pandemic in HBO Max Series

HBO has released a new trailer for their upcoming HBO Max original series Station Eleven. The limited series will be premiering on the streaming service on December 16. Station Eleven is an adaptation of the 2014 novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, which will span multiple generations as it tells the story of multiple survivors attempting to rebuild society in the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic. The trailer opens with Jeevan and Kirsten, played by Himesh Patel and Matilda Lawler, respectively, meeting outside a showing of King Lear, in which the lead actor, Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal), suffers a heart attack. Though trained as a paramedic, Jeevan is unable to save him. After the show, he attempts to comfort Kirsten, who is one of the child actors in the production. The trailer then cuts to showing the world falling apart as a virus known as the flu begins to sweep through the world and goes on to become a worldwide pandemic.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Locke Key#The Umbrella Academy
Deadline

‘Facts Of Life’ & ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Next Up For ABC’s ‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’; First Stars, Premiere Date Set

ABC has pulled back the curtain on the third installment of its Live in Front of a Studio Audience franchise. Jimmy Kimmel announced on his late-night show Thursday that the 90-minute special will re-create episodes of comedies Diff’rent Strokes and its spinoff The Facts of Life. The live event will air at from 8-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 7. The cast for the Diff’rent Strokes re-do is intriguing: John Lithgow will play Mr. Drummond, Kevin Hart is Arnold, Damon Wayans embodies Willis, and Ann Dowd portrays Mrs. Garrett. The Facts of Life cast is TBA. Live Before a Studio Audience‘s executive producers Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘March’ Docuseries at The CW Will Explore HBCU Band Culture (TV News Roundup)

The CW announced a new docuseries titled “March,” which will explore HBCU band culture. The series will premiere on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. before moving to a Sunday 9 p.m. timeslot on Feb. 27. With eight parts, “March” focuses on The Marching Storm, the prestigious marching band at Prairie View A&M University, following how the students balance the pressure of band and academics at once. The series is from Stage 13. Executive producers include Cheryl Horner McDonough, Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes. Also in today’s TV news roundup: FIRST LOOKS HBO Max unveiled a trailer for the unscripted competition series “Finding...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Ramps Up Fantasy, Sci-Fi and Horror Content, Announcing Premiere Dates for 2022 Series Debuts

Just as Disney Plus, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video are revving up their fantasy, horror and sci-fi series slates for winter 2021-2022 debuts, Netflix is touting the abundance of genre series headed to the streamer. Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s head of scripted series for the U.S. and Canada, announced premiere details for a slew of “geeky” shows, as well as returning fan-favorites like “Locke & Key” and “The Umbrella Academy.” “In my ten years at Netflix, it’s been thrilling to see the dropped jaws, the all-caps tweets/the hilarious memes and the passionate theories inspired by these once-in-a-lifetime moments,” Friedlander wrote in a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘Undone’ Is a Stunning, Time-Bending TV Magic Trick

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Big News: ‘Reacher’ TV Series Starring Alan Ritchson Gets Premiere Date, Trailer

Amazon’s Prime Video said Thursday that it has set a Friday, February 4, 2022 premiere date for Reacher, the series adaptation of Lee Child’s bestselling Jack Reacher novels that stars Alan Ritchson. It also unveiled the first trailer for the series, spotlighting Ritchson as the hulking ex-military police investigator who helps those most in need. All eight episodes of the Amazon Original Series’ first season will drop on the same day in more than 240 countries and territories. Based on Child’s first Jack Reacher novel Killing Floor, the series introduces Reacher after he just recently entered civilian life. He is a drifter,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Popular Hulu Series Surprisingly Ending With Season 2 Releasing This Week

Hulu's smash hit series Pen15 is ending much earlier than fans were expecting. On Monday, it was confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the Emmy-nominated comedy series will be ending after two seasons on Hulu. The final episodes of Season 2 — which are now currently the final episodes of the overall series — will debut on Hulu this Friday, December 3rd. The series is created by and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, and sees them playing versions of themselves as 13-year-old social outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Hulu's Dollface Gets Premiere Date for 'Post-Pandemic' Season 2

More than two years after dropping Season 1, Hulu’s Dollface has at long last set a premiere date for its second season. Season 2 was ordered back in January 2020, but production didn’t get underway in earnest until July 2021 (#pandemic). Now, Hulu has announced, Season 2 will release all 10 of its episodes on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Season 2 of the comedy will follow Jules (played by Kat Dennings) and her best friends — “post-pandemic, post-heartbreak” and heading toward turning 30. Having successfully reunited with her friends (played by Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Euphoria - Season 2 - Teaser Promo + Premiere Date

Created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, and produced in partnership with A24, the drama series will return for its eight-episode second season SUNDAY, JANUARY 9 (9:00p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Logline: Amidst the intertwining lives in the...
TV SERIES
Complex

HBO Shares ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Teaser, Announces Premiere Date

After an extended wait, fans now have answers. Euphoria, which wrapped its inaugural season back in August of 2019, will return to HBO for its second season in January. HBO also shared a new teaser for the acclaimed Sam Levinson-created series, starring Zendaya. And while it has indeed been more than two years since the first season ended, fans were generously given a pair of “bridge episodes” back in December 2020 and January of this year, respectively. The first, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” focused on Zendaya’s character Rue while the second—co-written by Hunter Schafer—focused on Schafer’s character Jules.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy