Post Falls, ID

‘We will all recover’: Baristas at Post Falls coffee stand react to shooting

By Tasha Cain-Gray
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

POST FALLS, Idaho– A shooting near a coffee stand and gas station in Post Falls shook the community.

On Wednesday Kokopelli Coffee, the stand near Highway 41 and Poleline Avenue where the shooting happened, posted a status to Facebook to let the community know what happened.

It said in the post that a man who was there to get his afternoon zipp fizz was parked nearby and on the phone when a bullet went through his windshield. It hit him in the neck. The coffee stand said he is stable and will recover.

“He is completely stable, he will recover, we will all recover,” the post said in part.

Kokopelli Coffee baristas said another man who was at the nearby gas station was also hit.

The coffee shop said it loves and appreciates the support and positive thoughts from the community. The stand plans to reopen Thursday at its normal times. It asks that anyone who heads through to”be kind and thoughtful with your words.”

The Post Falls Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. They said

Tisen Sterkel, 31, is the accused shooter.

After the shooting, police say Sterkel drove off and headed in the direction of a few schools. That put the schools on a “safety hold.”

The Post Falls Police said Sterkel eventually ditched the car he was in and stole another one a few miles away.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office was called in to help. Deputies said they were able to catch up to him during a chase and arrest him.

PREVIOUS: Post Falls Police identify man accused of shooting two at coffee stand near gas station

