MARQUETTE — On Monday beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing through noon, the sidewalk on the south side of West Washington in front of 101 W. Washington will be closed to for. The sidewalk on the north side of the 100 block of West Washington will remain open during this time. The contractor will also be operating equipment from the roadway. No roads will be closed; however, motorists are asked to use caution when traveling through this area.

3 DAYS AGO