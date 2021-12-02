No hiding this Deere: Ironhead senior steps up in big games

Eufaula’s Khelil Deere had three touchdowns receiving and four interceptions in last week’s win. VON CASTOR/Phoenix Special Photo

A short time before practice, Larry Newton will be sitting at his desk in the coaches office at Eufaula’s Paul Bell Stadium.

The head coach will feel a guy come up from behind him, look over his shoulder, and give him a hug.

Soon after, Khelil Deere will give him feel-good moments on the practice field, and then more of that on Friday nights. And last week’s 31-14 win over previously unbeaten Oklahoma Christian School was a recent example of warm fuzzies.

Deere had three touchdown receptions and four interceptions, the last one capping the win and a pass for the Ironheads (12-1) into the semifinal round of the postseason for the first time since 2005.

“He’s a special athlete,” Newton said. “He’s a special kid — a complete team player.”

Looking less than 5-foot-10 but playing like he’s 6-foot-3, such as the guys he was covering from his cornerback spot, Deere is indeed a key to Eufaula’s success. You find out pretty quick it’s not a good matchup, as he’s had just two interceptions by the limited people throwing in his direction.

He tripled it last week.

As a receiver, he has 885 yards on 41 catches with 13 touchdowns. A year ago, he led the area with 1,110 yards on 53 catches and 14 touchdowns.

“We’ve been able to hide him a lot this year,” Newton said. “Last year we did more with him because we had Nick Jones (770 yards) on the other side and it took away some of that double coverage that we get a lot. Nick graduated.

“We haven’t had to use Khelil with what we’ve done most of this season with our run game and we haven’t bene in a tight game other than Hugo. We used him some early with Vian (in the opener) but we had injuries that took us out of what we were able to do then.”

Then there’s games like last week.

“He’s in a mode where great players are,” Newton said. “They play great in big games, and we’ve felt that way about him all along.”

That feel, just like a hug, goes back to Deere’s seventh-grade season. Both remember some defining moments.

“One game against Okmulgee, we had them on their 10- yard line and this kid breaks loose on a long run,” Newton said. “Khelil, he’s on the other side playing corner. He chases the kid all the way to the 1, tackles him, strips the ball and recovered it. He never gave up on making a play.”

Deere knew it from his first play.

“I returned a kickoff for a touchdown,” he said. “There was also a time against McAlester where I straight up jumped over a kid on a jet sweep.”

Newton hopes in this stretch run that Eufaula wants to include a state title game next week at the University of Central Oklahoma that Deere will get some exposure that doesn’t come easily to smaller schools.

Even faced with that, Deere has been offered by Tulsa (where Eufaula native Kendrick Shaver is safeties coach), as well as Arkansas State and Missouri State.

“When you see him in person, how he manipulates his body, how he’s able to run sideways and do what he does, it’s something special,” Newton said. “If he was going against the caliber of teams that you have in (Class) 6A week in, week out, he’d be getting plenty of offers.”

Newton said Deere does a good job of balancing team and individual goals, a point the senior himself emphasized.

“It makes it more personal,” he said. “Since we’re from a smaller class and all, I want to make sure that every time they see me, they see a guy going hard every play.”

Aside from the exposure, there’s this Class 2A semifinal game against Marlow. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Putnam City High School.

Deere said it hasn’t been difficult getting focused, and that, he said, goes for everyone.

“Coach gives us the weekends off, so we got all the celebration out of our system,” he said. “Last week was a revenge game, but we’ve still got goals to accomplish, so when Monday rolled around it was straight to work like it’s been every week, and as a senior, I need to be a leader on and off the field.”

Like the Ironheads, Marlow (13-0) lost in the quarterfinal round a year ago. Jace Gilbert is a similar dual-threat guy as the guy throwing Deere passes — Eufaula junior Luke Adcock. Gilbert has thrown for 2,061 yards and 26 touchdowns, with his first and only interception coming last week against Cascia Hall. He’s rushed for 841 yards on 117 carries and scored 14 touchdowns, leading in that category as well.

He’s also the kicker and punter with several D1 offers for his foot. He’s 8-of-9 on field goals with the longest a 52-yarder. He connected from 46 yards last week in a 38-7 win against Cascia Hall.

“It’s going to boil down to ball control and special teams play,” Newton said. “They’re a lot more physical up front than what we’ve been seeing. They run a four-man front on defense which we haven’t seen all year, so there’s going to be an adjustment from blocking against a three-man front and knowing where to go to the point it becomes repetitious.

“You don’t get to the semifinals by beating a bunch of flukes. We’re both here for a reason and like last week, we get another undefeated team. We’ve just got to stay focused on what we do and execute it.”