ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

You Got This

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s talk about confidence. Self-confidence. Not the corny brand of confidence found in many self-help books where you repeat a motivational key phrase before the mirror for guaranteed success — or your money back!. No, I’m talking about the kind of unwavering confidence found within exceptional people who routinely...

opelikaobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

3 Signs You May Have Suffered Childhood Emotional Incest

Emotional incest occurs when parents seek to get their emotional needs met by their children. Parents who participate in emotional incest often suffer from mental illness, substance abuse, loneliness, divorce, or an unhappy marriage. Parents with weak emotional boundaries seek parenting from their children. Emotional incest responses in adulthood include...
KIDS
thebutlercollegian.com

Weather got you SAD too?

For many people, depressive symptoms can begin to appear during the winter months. Graphic from HR Magazine. As the weather gets gloomier and the days get shorter in Indiana, our mood can begin to reflect the changes in the seasons. Seasonal affective disorder, also known as seasonal depression, is a...
ENVIRONMENT
Time

You Got Anything Stronger?

You Got Anything Stronger? picks up where actor Gabrielle Union’s best-selling 2017 memoir We’re Going to Need More Wine left off. Here, she fills in all that’s happened in between then and now, including her husband’s retirement from the NBA, what it’s been like to grow her family and her journey with surrogacy. Union writes in conversational and dynamic terms about race, gender and fame, specifically zeroing in on racism in the entertainment industry. Though the book is certainly a celebrity memoir, it’s one that’s not afraid to go deep: The power of Union’s voice rests in its unwavering vulnerability, which is on full display throughout the memoir and especially in her descriptions of heartbreak as she shares her experiences with IVF and losing pregnancies.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Are You Depressed? 5 Questions to Ask Yourself

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, and consistently ranks among the top three workplace issues. Chronic and recurring depression symptoms are also linked to attempted suicide, claiming over 42,000 lives each year, that’s one death by suicide every 12 minutes. But 80 percent of those who receive professional treatment notice a reduction in their symptoms within six weeks.
MENTAL HEALTH
crestoneeagle.com

Exploring Artificial Intelligence: You gotta be kidding me!

Exploring Artificial Intelligence: You gotta be kidding me!. When writing an article for the festive edition of The Crestone Eagle, I thought it would be useful to share some thoughts on spirituality. Christmas is a time of seeing loved ones, spending time with our families and friends. It is a...
TECHNOLOGY
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coke#Americans#Unconfident
EatThis

The Worst Sleep Habit Causing You to Feel Older, New Study Says

Despite all of humanity's incredible inventions and medical advancements, we still can't help the fact that each one of us grows just a little older every day. What you can control, however, is your mindset when it comes to aging. If you've already convinced yourself that life after the age of 50 or 60 is going to be a drag, chances are, your prediction will come true.
HEALTH
enplugged.com

Money Can’t Buy Fitness, You Gotta Earn It

It’s long been said that money can’t buy everything and most will agree if they are truly being honest throwing silliness aside. Money can’t buy you true love. Money can’t buy back your youth or bring back loved ones that have passed on. And additionally, money can’t buy fitness no matter how much you shell out of your pocket.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
millburysutton.com

Views: Grist for the Mills -- Be thankful for what you've got

If 2020 was the proverbial dumpster fire, 2021 seemed like we at least put it out, or contained the blaze at least. Right? Or maybe 2020 was the backyard tire fire, and we’ve contained it to a dumpster?. I need to stop. Either way, it was hard to feel much...
MILLBURY, MA
opelikaobserver.com

Healthy Skin RN Looks to Help Others

Whitney Allen is a woman that wears many hats. She is a mother, nurse, student and has two businesses of her own. Allen is originally from Lafayette. She graduated with her associate’s degree in registered nursing and has been practicing for almost 10 years now. She is now on her journey toward getting her BSN through Columbus State as well.
SKIN CARE
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIPS
Financial Times

Courtney Love explains why you’ve got to do the math

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. This article is the latest part of the FT’s Financial Literacy and Inclusion Campaign. My family has been the victim of every single financial crime there is. I...
MUSIC
Washington Post

Manage the Person You Got Hired Over Without Negativity

When you start a new position, it would be nice if everyone was happy to see you—but particularly when you're taking a management role, that's not always the case. Chances are good you may be supervising someone who had their eye on your position and saw themselves quite comfortably in it. This situation can be tricky to navigate, but it is possible to manage the person you got hired over and both come out stronger on the other end.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TVLine

Nick Cannon Reveals 5-Month-Old Son Died of Brain Cancer — Watch Video

A devastated Nick Cannon announced Tuesday that he lost his infant son Zen to brain cancer over the weekend. He was five months old. Zen, born June 23, was the youngest of Cannon’s seven children. On his eponymous daytime talk show, the Masked Singer host explained that Zen had been diagnosed with a condition called hydrocephalus — which, per the Mayo Clinic, is “the buildup of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain” — before it was eventually discovered that he had a malignant tumor which required immediate surgery. A shunt was inserted in his head — “a tube that would go...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

1 in 3 Men Have Done This Behind Their Partner's Back, Data Shows

Even in the most stable, mutually respectful relationships, one partner may crave a bit more independence. This can mean going ahead and doing something without telling the other partner first. And no, we're not talking about infidelity or some other big betrayal. A new study reveals that men are far more likely than women to do one particular thing behind their partner's back. Read on to find out what that is and why experts think it's such a touchy subject.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy