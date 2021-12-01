You Got This

You Got Anything Stronger? picks up where actor Gabrielle Union’s best-selling 2017 memoir We’re Going to Need More Wine left off. Here, she fills in all that’s happened in between then and now, including her husband’s retirement from the NBA, what it’s been like to grow her family and her journey with surrogacy. Union writes in conversational and dynamic terms about race, gender and fame, specifically zeroing in on racism in the entertainment industry. Though the book is certainly a celebrity memoir, it’s one that’s not afraid to go deep: The power of Union’s voice rests in its unwavering vulnerability, which is on full display throughout the memoir and especially in her descriptions of heartbreak as she shares her experiences with IVF and losing pregnancies.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO