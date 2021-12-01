(Happy Holidays) Cyber Smart Shopping Tips From An Expert

The Holiday Shopping season has begun, and many Americans will be shopping for that perfect gift online. “We found that 76% of Americans plan to shop Cyber Monday with 86% of Americans planning shop online this whole holiday season," said Rebecca Gramuglia, Consumer Expert at TopCashBack.com. She believes the reason for online shopping is to the convenience factor of avoiding long lines and crowds.
Holiday shopping can be overwhelming. Period. And don’t get us started on holiday scheduling, for that matter. From picking out gifts and prepping your home to finding time for yourself in between it all, this season is basically the equivalent of a mental Olympic sport (physical too, if you’ve ever braved the in-store sales). But this year, consider a different approach: focusing on deals that knock your to-dos out of the park in one fell swoop. Read on for our go-to sources for saving money, time and mental space this holiday.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) alerted consumers to issues impacting the holiday shopping season. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday shopping season will be rife with delays, higher prices, and potential scams. Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said, “The...
The National Retail Federation anticipates that the average American will spend nearly $1,000 during the holidays, making it a prime season for scammers to seek making a profit. Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina (BBB) is warning consumers to be aware of the scams happening during this time of year and do proper research before heading to the stores or shopping online.
Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season and has made a name for itself as the largest shopping day of the year. Many friends and family members shop together and plan for a day of scoring deals upon deals. However, scammers are also taking advantage of the shopping frenzy this time of year. According to experts, scammers and thieves typically become bolder during the holidays, and their actions can quickly spoil anyone's holiday cheer. Here are a few tips that will help keep you, your valuables and your bank accounts safe however you choose to shop in this holiday season.
Cyber Monday has arrived, and there are tons of bargains on the internet to entice holiday shoppers, but there are some things to look out for when shopping online. Crowds piled into big box stores last week for Black Friday, and then the little guys got some attention on Small Business Saturday.
It's the holiday shopping season and more than ever, people are shopping online due to coronavirus fears and wanting to stay safe or just for convenience. Ironically, by shopping on the internet, you can fall prey to a multitude of scams going on right now. With all the expected online...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No line, no waiting: That was the common theme around the Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids on Black Friday. Early in the morning around 5 a.m., parking lots around the mall and the neighboring stores were mostly empty. At Kohl's, shoppers didn't have to rush in to get in position when the doors opened for Black Friday sales, and the same can be said across the street at Macy's when its doors opened at 6 a.m.
Experts expect shoppers to drop a record amount of money this holiday season. The National Retail Federation forecasts sales for November and December to grow between 8.5% and 10.5% over the same months in 2020. In total dollars, that would be between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. At the same...
It takes extra effort around the holidays to stay within a budget. We tend to spend more when we’re tired and stressed, and holidays can add tasks and expectations to our already busy lives. In addition, everywhere we turn are spectacular sales, deals, and wish lists full of gifts and gadgets to buy! As the season for giving begins in earnest, think about ways to save a little money here and there for big savings overall.
It’s holiday shopping time, whether you need a last-minute gift for the eighth day of Hanukkah or Christmas presents to tuck under the tree. And don’t forget the folks who have December birthdays, too.
Ready or not to deck the halls, holiday shoppers should bookmark these deals for Cyber Monday 2021. The second-biggest discount day of 2021 falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving, but many major retailers announced early-bird sales for customers looking to cross off items on their wish lists. The spread-out savings...
With holiday shopping season fast approaching, the thought of overflowing parking lots and wall-to-wall mall shoppers might have you feeling more like Scrooge than Santa. For those averse to online shopping, the solution may be as simple as some outside-the-gift-box thinking. There are plenty of uncrowded alternative spots for finding unusual last-minute holiday gifts. Here are places worth trying before the clock runs out.
The holidays are upon us! With that comes holiday shopping. When it comes to shopping for golfers, it’s no easy task. Like our swings, golfers are always seeking something new. Whether it be a rangefinder, polo, pants, driver, training aid, hoodie, or speaker, a golfer is looking for a way to upgrade their game with the best golf gifts.
According to the National Retail Federation, 62 million shoppers will be pointing and clicking their way through their holiday shopping list this Cyber Monday, leading the Better Business Bureau to warn shoppers of potential scams. The BBB said some of the scams include text messages that appear to be from well-known stores offering discounts or […]
From drier, more arid weather (which can quickly suck the moisture from your complexion) to selfie-ready holiday parties, winter is the perfect time to revamp your skin, hair, and makeup routines. (Plus, it provides a solid excuse to shamelessly gift yourself that powder, serum, or spray you've been eyeing all year.)
