(Happy Holidays) Cyber Smart Shopping Tips From An Expert

Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season and has made a name for itself as the largest shopping day of the year. Many friends and family members shop together and plan for a day of scoring deals upon deals. However, scammers are also taking advantage of the shopping frenzy this time of year. According to experts, scammers and thieves typically become bolder during the holidays, and their actions can quickly spoil anyone's holiday cheer. Here are a few tips that will help keep you, your valuables and your bank accounts safe however you choose to shop in this holiday season.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO