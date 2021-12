NEW ORLEANS — After an announcement by the Cantrell administration that the city is working with the E-P-A on alternative uses for the toxic landfill that holds Gordon Plaza, residents say it's not a step in the direction they'd hoped for. They believe there is more of an emphasis on land use and not on resident relocation, leaving some to wonder how much longer they will have to wait.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO