We were pleased to read the nice article in The Forum on Nov. 24 about a successful North Dakota native, Sarala Vidya Nagala, who is from a very successful and generous North Dakota family, the Dr. Rup and Dr. Vani Nagala family. We were not pleased to see that Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven both voted against her confirmation to the position of federal judge in Connecticut. Is a position as federal judge so political? This lack of support from our delegation is depressing.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO