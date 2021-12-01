ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

NCBA Fights for Definitive Labels on Lab-Grown Meat

 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (December 1, 2021) — Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) submitted comments to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) related to the labeling of meat or poultry products that contain lab-grown animal cells. NCBA believes that the term “beef” should only be applicable...

