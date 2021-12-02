Dave Abbott - A Family Tradition and “The Last Deer Hunt”
By Terry Joe Wiles
Ya know , Thanksgiving and Deer Season put my friend Dave on my radar . He has been posting pics and hunting stories bout him and his Dad , Hank Abbott ! They had a very special bond that ya only can get from sharing many hours of sitting in the...
Two Chetek families, the Hakseths and Andersons, have spent decades hunting together and kept the deer camp tradition alive once again this year. Eleven-year-old Mason Anderson was congratulated and greeted family and friends when he harvested this beautiful 11-point buck on opening morning (Saturday, Nov. 20) of Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer hunt. “The Hakseths and I have been hunting together for probably 25-plus years in the chetek area and now it’s time to hand the reins down to our kids to start being successful hunters,” stated Phil Anderson, Mason’s dad. While hunting with family friend and former Chetek resident Nate Weldon, who resides in Boston, Mass., and comes back home every year for rifle season, Mason shot the buck with Weldon’s .30-06 at 7:40 a.m. The 11-pointer had a 16-inch spread, and Mason was the only successful hunter in the group. Seven youth hunters, ages 11–16 hunted in deer camp. Pictured in front, from left to right, are Colten Hakseth, Ryder Hakseth, Mason Anderson and Jazmine Anderson; in back are Kacy Anderson, Mia Clemmens and Emma Anderson.
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The 2021 gun deer season has been a disappointment in the harvest, at least for our camp. As of Friday morning, we only have two deer on the deer pole. The lack of deer seems to be a common message from each camp I have talked with throughout the week.
Sometimes as I conjure up Google or check Fox News or the 7-day weather forecast on my smart phone, all while sitting in the Walmart parking lot, I wonder how we ever survived with phones that were only made to talk on. Then it hits me; we survived quite well, thank you very much.
That Abigail Maturin’s first deer in her first year of deer hunting was a buck still amazes the 18-year-old New Iberia woman who danced for 17 years with Paige’s Dance and Cheer Studio. That Abigail shot it during an afternoon deer hunt Nov. 27 with her father, Chad Maturin, made...
Thanksgiving is a time to count your blessings, be thankful and spend time with family. It’s also a time for honoring family traditions and making new ones. Whether its watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade while preparing the holiday feast, playing games or wearing matching pajamas, family traditions can be a fun way to create lasting holiday memories.
When the holidays roll around each year, how many times do we catch ourselves saying it wouldn’t be the holidays without ... (insert whatever tradition completes the sentence for you)?. Perhaps you mean it wouldn’t be the holidays without Dad falling asleep and snoring during the season’s obligatory 12th viewing...
Fans of Gunsmoke know that Marshal Matt Dillon got help from Festus and Chester Goode. But one of them claims he had more to offer. With a little help from an article on MeTV, let’s see who is making this claim. Ken Curtis played Festus Haggen on the legendary CBS...
Multiple deer hunting seasons are ongoing or will be starting soon. Firearms season ends on Nov. 28, and archery season lasts until Jan. 2, 2022. Muzzleloader season for deer hunting is open Dec. 4-19 and deer reduction zone season runs through Jan. 31, 2022. Remember to stay aware of your surroundings and wear hunter orange if you plan to enter areas where hunters may be present.
Hundreds of people have turned out to pay their respects to 12-year-old Ava White at a vigil held in her memory.Ava was fatally stabbed in the city centre on November 25 after a Christmas lights switch-on.On Saturday, family, friends and others gathered in Church Street, close to where the incident happened, to pay tribute to her.Hundreds of balloons, some in the shape of the letter A, were released at the start of the vigil.Many people wore hoodies with Ava’s face on and others had her name written on their faces.The Radio City tower was lit up blue in memory of...
Tonight, we have country music’s Lorrie Morgan will be playing the Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta on this fine Saturday, December 4. I had the chance to speak to Morgan in the feature embedded above. Lorrie is the daughter of George Morgan, an early member of the Grand Ole Opry....
What began as a wellness check on a member of a religious group in Colorado turned into a bizarre horror story after the corpse of the group’s leader “Mother God” was found wrapped in a sleeping bag, covered in Christmas lights and with the eyeless sockets of her skull decorated with glitter. The search of the home in Moffat on 28 April this year by Saguache County Sheriff’s deputies resulted in seven arrests and charges that included abuse of a corpse and child abuse - two children being present in the house at the time - which were subsequently...
STATEWIDE —With deer hunting season at its peak, ABC 7 and Fox 22 spoke to deer biologist Nathan Bieber at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to find out more. There are still a few days left in deer season, which doesn’t end until Dec. 11. “It’s been...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The opening day of modern gun deer hunting season may have passed, but there’s still plenty of time left to claim a spot in Arkansas’ deer hunting honor roll by completing the Triple Trophy Award. Hunters who qualify for the Triple Trophy Award must, within a...
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KTEN) — Hunters and guides are gearing up for the annual Garvin County Hunt hosted by the Oklahoma Outdoor Outreach Foundation. Every year, disabled and chronically or terminally ill children and adults have the opportunity to go on the guided deer hunt. "The first time I ever...
Try these 6 tips to improve your deer hunting skills. How many senses does a buck use to determine if an area is safe? Does the same apply to does? What about fawns? And what’s the best way to get your bow and arrows in the stand with you? This video shows six random tips that many hunters don’t give a second thought to. But they’ll make you a better hunter if you understand the answers.
COLUMBUS — An estimated 300,000 hunters will make their way to Ohio’s forests and fields as this year’s deer gun hunting seasons kicks off this weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s deer-gun seasons begin with youth hunting on Saturday and Sunday, Nov....
LAKE COUNTY — Deer rifle season is a highly anticipated time in the local north woods, with area hunters and visitors searching out their prize buck, or just extra meat for the winter. Hunting is largely a tradition passed down by generations of families in the area. Lake County has...
The ongoing modern firearms deer season dominates Kentucky hunting right now, and the opening of small game and furbearer seasons earlier this week further adds to the outdoors bustle. There is a set of hunters, however, who may or may not take too seriously what has been happening out there...
