Famous grouch spreads holiday cheer

GREENUP Much like his well-loved holiday counterpart Santa Claus, the infamous icon of stinginess and mean-spiritedness — The Grinch — has helpers all across the country and the world.

Each year, legions of green-furred sourpusses march across the holiday landscape spreading, ironically enough, their own unique version of cheer. Santa Claus teaches us love and generosity, but The Grinch teaches us redemption and the hope of change.

This holiday season, the area is blessed with an appearance of The Grinch in the form of a Greenup County native. And what started out as almost an afterthought, as a possible way to raise money to help those in need during the holiday season, has become more about spreading joy among local children.

“I always liked The Grinch growing up,” Greenup man Ethan Cherry said. “I liked the movies as well.” Initially, Cherry said the idea to buy a costume of one of his favorite childhood characters started as a way to earn money for the holidays, and to help out those less fortunate, but before long his goals changed.

“Now it is really all about the kids,” Cherry said. “I love seeing their reactions when ‘The Grinch’ shows up. It’s always a good time, and they are always glad to see me.”

The Greenup County Grinch has made a lot of appearances already this year — including at The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. He has made house calls, and is gearing up for appearances at local schools. He can be contacted on Facebook at facebook.com/Grinch-112131871300450/, or through his mother, Amy Gillum Cherry, on Facebook.

There has been at least one instance when Amy Cherry has filled in for son Ethan when his work schedule conflicted with his Grinch duties.

“If anyone would like to schedule a Grinch appearance, just let me know a couple of days in advance,” Ethan Cherry said. A typical visit to someone’s house involves about 20 minutes, which gives him time to meet the kids and take pictures. The famous green grouch is also available for birthday parties, and has plans to be in the Greenup, Russell, Flatwoods and South Shore Christmas parades this month.

So far, Cherry said he has made between 15 and 20 appearances since the second week of November and looks forward to doing more. He said he is looking forward to where the costume will take him, and hopes to make his appearances an annual occurrence.

Local response has been wonderful, Cherry said. Even local law enforcement has gotten into the Christmas spirit, photographing Cherry’s “Grinch” being arrested in Greenup County.

The Grinch has garnered a lot of local attention, and Cherry has even been booked to appear at a Rural King event in Waverly, Ohio, this year.