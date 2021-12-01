BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Is Blowing up on Apple Music

On December 28, global K-pop group BTS kicked off their “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert series at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The day after their concert, the septet — RM, V, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, Jin and J-Hope — held a global press conference where they opened up about performing on stage in front of a huge crowd for the first time in two years. “For the past two years, we felt powerless, we were depressed,” Jimin confessed. “We worked hard at this [concert] because we wanted to bring healing and consolation to everyone else who was also going through hard times and who are also living through these challenges. So yesterday, being on stage in front of our audience, made us — and me — feel like we’re back where we belong and we hope that everyone can find themselves back where they belong.”

