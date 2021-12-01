ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Is Blowing up on Apple Music

By Jasmine Nguyen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK-pop superstars BTS rocketed to the top of Apple Music’s Most Streamed Songs of 2021 with their hit single, “Dynamite.”. Although the single was released on Aug. 21, 2020, “Dynamite” ranked number one on the list of most-streamed songs globally on Apple Music in 2021. The upbeat, disco-inspired song featured all...

