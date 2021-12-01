BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Is Blowing up on Apple Music

At this year’s American Music Awards, one thing was abundantly clear: BTS owned the night. The K-pop group — consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — not only won three of the awards show’s most prestigious honors, but took the stage twice to deliver high-energy performances. Powered by their dedicated ARMY, BTS dominated the pop categories, winning artist of the year as well as favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song for their disco-infused No. 1 hit “Butter.” BTS got up to accept the award each time they won, delivering gracious speeches to thank their fans, who they affectionally called their “universe.” In an especially heartwarming moment, after winning artist of the year, RM remarked that he “seriously forgot what he was going to say,” adding: “Yeah, I’m nervous. Yeah, baby.”
