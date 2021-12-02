Rockin’ around the Christmas tree: Rockefeller tree lit up

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – You won’t have to wait until “the 12th of Never” to see Earth, Wind & Fire live and in person this spring. The Grammy Award-winning band is set to perform at Mystic Lake Casino on May 13 at 8 p.m. Credit: Getty Images They’ll start out their spring tour in Tucson this upcoming April, making their way through the south before eventually coming to the midwest. Earth, Wind & Fire has been on the music scene for over 50 years. In that time, they’ve sold over 100 million albums worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time. Tickets are on sale starting at $66. For more information, click here. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: ‘Heavy, Heavy, Heavy Snow’ To Hit Northeastern Minnesota 47-Year-Old Woman Shot In Head In St. Paul Caught On Video: Rogers Dog Returns Package To Delivery Driver 5 California Residents Infected with Omicron After Wisconsin Wedding

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO