ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Rockin’ around the Christmas tree: Rockefeller tree lit up

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The holly, jolly, best time of the year has gotten a light-filled launch. The towering Christmas tree at Rockefeller...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reading Eagle

Reading Christmas tree, menorah lit during ceremonies

The community gathered Thursday night in Penn Square for the official lighting of Reading’s downtown Christmas tree and menorah. The events at Fifth and Penn streets featured messages from local religious, political and educational leaders, performances by local arts groups and refreshments provided by city businesses. The menorah lighting was...
READING, PA
PIX11

Street closures: Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting prompts traffic changes

MANHATTAN — Ahead of Wednesday’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting event, the NYPD announced road closures for the area. Closures will take place at the following locations on Wednesday, Dec. 1: 46th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue 47th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue 48th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue 49th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue 50th Street between Fifth Avenue and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Indy100

8 best pre-lit Christmas trees to brighten up your holiday decor

Buying Christmas lights for the tree year after year can be very annoying. Strands get tangled, bulbs burn out, and you never know if you’re going to pull out a totally dead string that should have been tossed out years ago. Get rid of all that hassle by investing in a quality pre-lit artificial tree that provides a heavenly glow to your holiday decor in just a few quick steps. We’ve chosen a handful of favorites on sale now, from the more traditional, realistic options to the out-there colors like pink or black, so keep reading to find the perfect...
SHOPPING
Showbiz411

Mariah Carey’s Perennial Holiday Hit Vanquished by 63 Year Old Brenda Lee Song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

A while ago, Mariah Carey crowned herself Queen of Christmas. This was based on the perennial sales of her 25 year old hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”. But this year, as last, Mariah’s song is NOT the number 1 holiday hit on iTunes. That distinction goes to Brenda Lee’s 1958 classic, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” It’s currently the top holiday hit and ahead of Mariah’s “All I Want” on the top chart.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Watch live as Bethlehem Christmas tree lit up outside Church of the Nativity

Watch live as Palestinians light up a Christmas tree in Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity. The Christmas tree is due to be lit up today (Saturday) outside the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem’s Manger Squares in a yearly traditional ceremony. Last year, a bright red star gleamed...
WORLD
WOWT

Rockefeller tree lighting ceremony

Speaker Pelosi was joined by members of the California Congressional Delegation. For almost two months, a leak in a private water line has bubbled up from a public street. Security for social media isn’t just about monitoring for misinformation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Doctors across the Omaha metro say enough...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Midtown Manhattan#Ap
williamsonherald.com

Downtown Franklin Christmas tree lit at annual ceremony

The city of Franklin lit the giant tree standing at the center of downtown’s public square on Friday for the 2021 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square ceremony, spreading Christmas cheer to thousands. Freedom Intermediate School honors choir, five-time Grammy nominee and Christian music songwriter and performer of the year...
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
New York Only

This Unique Cemetery In New York Is The Only One Of Its Kind In The Country

If you’re looking for a unique cemetery in New York that’s the only one of its kind in the country, consider a visit to Hartsdale Pet Cemetery in Hartsdale. This graveyard was established in 1896 and was the first pet cemetery in the country. It’s also the only one to be listed on the National […] The post This Unique Cemetery In New York Is The Only One Of Its Kind In The Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Soirée Scene: Coach Celebrates Rockefeller Center Partnership With Holiday Party + More

Dec. 3, 2021: Coach is in the holiday spirit. On Thursday night in New York, the brand announced its multi-year partnership with Rockefeller center, which kicked off this season with the unveiling of Après Skate at Rockefeller Center presented by Coach, and the Coach Holiday Truck. Après Skate features a cozy dining experience from charming chalets, operated by a Rockefeller Center restaurant partner, which opens today through Dec. 31. In addition, the Coach Holiday Truck will be on display and available for purchase, featuring pieces from the Coach Holiday and Ski collections. To celebrate, Coach hosted an ice-skating party with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Minnesota

Earth, Wind & Fire Announce Concert At Mystic Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – You won’t have to wait until “the 12th of Never” to see Earth, Wind & Fire live and in person this spring. The Grammy Award-winning band is set to perform at Mystic Lake Casino on May 13 at 8 p.m. Credit: Getty Images They’ll start out their spring tour in Tucson this upcoming April, making their way through the south before eventually coming to the midwest. Earth, Wind & Fire has been on the music scene for over 50 years. In that time, they’ve sold over 100 million albums worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time. Tickets are on sale starting at $66. For more information, click here.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: ‘Heavy, Heavy, Heavy Snow’ To Hit Northeastern Minnesota 47-Year-Old Woman Shot In Head In St. Paul Caught On Video: Rogers Dog Returns Package To Delivery Driver 5 California Residents Infected with Omicron After Wisconsin Wedding
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
registerpublications.com

Tree is lit in Harrison

Santa made an appearance in Harrison on Dec. 4. He rode in his sleigh, which was a vintage fire engine, as a part of the city’s Christmas parade. This year’s parade theme was How the Grinch Stole Christmas and local organizations were invited to participate and help the city get in the holiday spirit.
THEATER & DANCE
CBS New York

Purple & Black Bunting Hung At Bronx Fire Station To Honor Late Probationary Firefighter Vincent Malveaux

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a solemn tribute Saturday for the probationary firefighter who died this week. The FDNY hung purple and black bunting at Station 19 in the Bronx, where Vincent Malveaux was an EMT for four years before joining the fire academy. FDNY EMTs Freddy Mejia and Antonio Feliciano drape purple and black bunting on the exterior of FDNY #Station19 in the Bronx where Probationary Firefighter Vincent Malveaux served as an EMT. Read more: https://t.co/KhpA5OwMnn pic.twitter.com/Ecw8iIC5iU — FDNY (@FDNY) December 4, 2021 The 31-year-old suffered a medical episode and collapsed during training Thursday. He died the next day. Malveaux’s FDNY partner fought back tears while remembering him as someone who devoted his life to helping people and loved to make people laugh. “He was heroic with every job, every patient that he had,” FDNY paramedic Christian Marte said. “Just the thought of Vincent not being here, it tears me apart.” The medical examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cape Cod Times

Literally jaw-dropping: Cape woman creates 7-foot Nutcracker costume as pandemic project

YARMOUTH PORT — On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, a 7-foot-tall Nutcracker figure walked into the Trader Joe's store in Hyannis to buy — what else? — a couple of bags of nuts. Inside the Nutcracker was Valerie Kenyon, a baker and sometime designer, who had spent an estimated 1,200 hours during a year of the pandemic to create the elaborate costume. Not only is the giant head largely wood — so it required hand-stitching with layers of...
YARMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy