BBC Radio One presenter Adele Roberts has said that she owes the NHS her life after returning to work following cancer surgery.In October, Roberts, 42, posted a selfie in a hospital dressing gown to her Instagram, writing in the caption that she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele Roberts (@adeleroberts)At the time, she encouraged followers to get checked if they had any concerns and said the NHS had been “incredible”. “They’re heroes....

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO