BOSTON — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 88-87 loss to the Boston Celtics Wednesday night at TD Garden. Best performance: Jayson Tatum finished with a game-high 26 points to go with a team-high 16 rebounds. Eleven of his points came in the fourth quarter on 3-for-5 shooting, and by making all five of his foul shots. His 17-foot jumper with 1 minute, 53 seconds remaining gave the Celtics the lead for good.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO