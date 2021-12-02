'Sharing the positive': 3 southeast law enforcement agencies recognized for community work
Three southeast Louisiana law enforcement agencies were recognized for their efforts to better their communities beyond their crime-fighting efforts. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office of Lafourche Parish and Louisiana State Police Toop C in Terrebonne Parish were honored Wednesday as the 2021 Leaders in Law Enforcement,...www.donaldsonvillechief.com
Comments / 0