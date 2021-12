Right now, I'm lying in bed typing this, and I might be avoiding what I have to do next. Today is the day before Thanksgiving break and I have to go wake up my elementary-age daughter. She was all hyped up last night and when I asked her about school yesterday, she told me that they did review work and then had a lot of fun. Going to bed was a challenge and now getting out of bed will be an even bigger one.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO