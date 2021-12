Moltres brings the heat in Pokémon GO on November 26 during a special Raid Hour, this guide will show you how to avoid getting burnt. As part of the “Mischief Unbound” end-of-season event, the last days of November in Pokémon GO will be filled with unexpected highlights – starting with a special Raid Hour between 6pm and 7pm local time on November 26. The three Kanto legends Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos will take the reins in the fifth-level raids for a short time and can be caught in their rare Shiny variants. In this guide you will learn how to become the master of the phoenix.

