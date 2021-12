India's campaign to retain the Junior Hockey World Cup title they won in 2016 might have ended a couple of days ago but their hopes of at least returning with a podium finish too were dashed as they lost the bronze medal match to France on Sunday. Having already lost to the same team in their first match of the competition - an encounter they had been expected to win -- India might have thought they could salvage some pride, but a 1-3 loss and a 3-3 win loss record in the tournament suggests there are more questions than answers for coach Graham Reid, who would have wanted to use this tournament to identify the next generation of the senior national team.

SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO