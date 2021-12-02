ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 13.0.1: Full patch notes and changes

By Cale Michael
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVersion 13.0.1 is now live for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, adding the final fighter adjustments and essentially ending any development outside of general upkeep for the game after almost three years. And while not every fighter saw a change, the update did bring more changes than many fans thought....

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

