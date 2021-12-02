This Flat-Pack Prefab Is Designed With Remote Living in Mind

Ask any artist or designer and they will tell you: Constraint is fertile ground for creativity. The art of building a home—especially one like a prefab, with its standardized design elements that optimize both materials and labor—turns out to be no exception to the rule. Take, for instance, two inventive prefab residences designed and built by Connect Homes in Los Angeles, which "couldn’t be more different," says Jared Levy, the company’s cofounder and designer of the projects, yet they came from the same client-set parameters: "Both wanted clean, contemporary design, more natural light, and better indoor/outdoor flow," Levy explains.
