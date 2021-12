Neil1 (Neil Laubenthal) November 23, 2021, 4:17pm #1. With my bride’s and my new M1 laptops…I’ve naturally got FileVault enabled and I have both a spinning drive formatted HFS+ with CCC clone and TM partitions for each laptop as well as a couple of Samsung T7 SSDs for backup and photo storage on travel…the latter are APFS drives with 3 plumes each, one for a clone of each laptop and one for cloning just the images folder on my laptop as we will only carry a single laptop non travel and brides photos go into Lightroom on mine anyway…no TM plumes on the SSDs since TM requires HFS+.

