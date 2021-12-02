Santa Teams-up with Saladino for Children's Letters

This year, there is NO CHARGE to publish your Letter To Santa. Letters To Santa are now being accepted and are due no later than Friday, December 10. Letters may be sent to The Darlington County News & Press or brought by our office at 117 S. Main St., Darlington, SC 29532. Letters can be e-mailed to editor@newsandpress.net Schools or daycares may submit letters from their classes; however, schools or daycares who submit letters from their students are responsible for obtaining parental permission and are responsible for the content of the letter. Letters should not contain references to the deceased or have a P.S. (postscript) at the end. Postscripts will be deleted along with other references that are not allowed. We do not accept letters from adults. Please be sure to include your child’s first and last name, age, and hometown in the letter. We reserve the right to edit letters or to refuse to print letters. We will not be responsible for late or misdirected mail or e-mail. This will be a keepsake for you and your child for years to come.

DARLINGTON, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO