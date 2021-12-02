ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

“Hellbound” is a chilling tale of the supernatural and human folly

lavozdeanza.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Hellbound,” initially an animated short film and then a webtoon, is a six episode series divided in two parts, first following Korean society after demonic apparitions begin to appear, notifying people that they will be condemned to hell in a set amount of time. The second half of the show takes...

lavozdeanza.com

Comments / 0

Related
goombastomp.com

Hellbound Provokes and Interrogates Belief Systems

Weaponizing religion and arming it with strange phenomena that cannot be explained, Hellbound is an incendiary television series. In the span of six episodes, Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan) delivers an almost unrelenting exploration of the ways in which humanity can easily be manipulated to believe something and structure their entire lives around that belief. Occasionally punctuated by excessive violence, Hellbound is a nasty piece of work that starts off fascinating and then blends its genre elements with its philosophical concepts into an unwieldy blend of thrills and heady ideas that land somewhat inertly by its conclusion.
RELIGION
IGN

Hellbound: Season 1 Review

Hellbound is now streaming on Netflix. What would you do if you knew the exact moment you were destined to die? For a nameless man in the opening scene of Netflix's latest Korean drama, Hellbound, that question is all too real. He sits at a table in a busy cafe, staring at the clock on his phone, sweat dripping from his panicked face. As the clock hits 1:20 p.m., there is silence. A moment of relief flashes on the man's face. And then a rumble rips through the streets, and he meets his preordained fate. A trio of demon-like beasts barge through the city to grab him, beat him senseless, then burn him into a shell of ash and bones. It’s a shocking opening to a series that doesn’t let up the tension for six whole episodes, diving into a world where the threat of damnation turns us all into monsters of a different breed.
TV SERIES
Literary Hub

On the Supernatural, Scooby Doo Vibes of The Hound of the Baskervilles

Welcome to Lit Century: 100 Years, 100 Books. Combining literary analysis with an in-depth look at historical context, hosts Sandra Newman and Catherine Nichols choose one book for each year of the 20th century, and—along with special guests—will take a deep dive into a hundred years of literature. In this...
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Hellbound’s season 1 ending complicates what we know about the supernatural world

Halfway through Hellbound, the new Netflix horror drama from creators Choi Gyu-seok and Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, it’s clear that the emperor has no clothes. Only in this case, the emperor is a group of hulking, otherworldly monsters, and their nakedness is their volatile rituals that kill people in the middle of the street.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jung
nbcpalmsprings.com

“The Humans”

Stephen Karam adapts his own Tony-winning play for the big screen. But is “The Humans” worth your time and money?. To see my complete “The Humans” interviews, click here.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

‘Hellbound’ creator says there are currently no plans for a second season

Yeon Sang-ho, creator and director of Hellbound, has spoken about the potential for a second season of the hit Netflix original K-drama series. In a recent interview with Variety, Yeon touched on his plans for the future of the fantasy series, which has since become one of the most-popular series on Netflix currently. Hellbound, which was released on November 19, is an adaptation of Yeon’s 2020 webtoon comic of the same name.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Hellbound’ director says the series questions “what it means to be a human”

Yeon Sang-ho, the director and creator of Netflix’s latest hit K-drama Hellbound, has opened up about the message behind the dark fantasy series. In a recent interview with The Korea Times, Yeon how he wanted to explore humanity through the series, using Lovecraftian horror as its setting. “The most important message that I wanted to deliver through this work is asking questions on humanity and what it means to be a human,” Yeon said.
MOVIES
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

‘Hellbound’: Fate or something more

In “Hellbound,” the world is thrown into chaos when huge, terrifying demons appear and drag sinners to hell. These demons appear on the date and time specified by a mythical creature who appeared to the sinners before. As these demons appear more and more, religious extremism grows as individuals call these events the will of God.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean#Cgi
bubbleblabber.com

Animated Adaptations Inspired By ‘The Supernatural Academy.’ On The Way For Peacock

Peacock has announced it is expanding its animated programming with a full season order of the all-new original YA fantasy series SUPERNATURAL ACADEMY, produced by 41 Entertainment. The series is the book adaptation of best-selling series “The Supernatural Academy” from Jaymin Eve, chronicling an otherworldly adventure of sisters marked at...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Joins Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Series

Guillermo del Toro's upcoming horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities has already amassed a number of talented performers, with the project recently gaining yet another with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, per Deadline. Given the nature of the anthology series, each episode will see a fresh batch of performers under the helm of different filmmakers, with it being unknown at this time which episode Grint will be starring in. He joins a cast featuring the likes of Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, and Andrew Lincoln from filmmakers such as Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali. Cabinet of Curiosities doesn't yet have a release date.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Little Mermaid,’ ‘Aladdin’ Filmmakers Tackling DC Comic ‘Metal Men’ for Warner Animation (Exclusive)

Animation legends Ron Clements and John Musker, the acclaimed team that spent decades at Disney making movies such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and The Princess and the Frog, are heading to DC. The duo have teamed up with Celeste Ballard, a writer who worked on Space Jam: A New Legacy, to tackle animated feature The Metal Men. Warner Animation Group is the home of the project, which is based on the longtime DC property. Clements and Musker are producing and have written the treatment for the film, which they are eyeing to direct. Craig Peck is executive producing. Allison Abbate, the former...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Rocker Alum Dead at 30 Following COVID Battle

America's Got Talent has lost another performer, and at such a young age. Jay Jay Phillips, who made an impact during two seasons of the NBC reality competition, died at 30 after complications from COVID-19. According to the New York Daily News, the AGT alum was reportedly unvaccinated but had told people he planned on getting the shot before Thanksgiving.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy