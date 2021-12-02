ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints' Taysom Hill to start at QB Thursday night

By Ben Levine
 4 days ago
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

[RELATED: Saints, Taysom Hill Agree To Extension]

While he was still rostered as an emergency backup, Hill ended up missing the past two weeks while he recovered from a partially torn plantar fascia. With the Trevor Siemian-led offense sputtering, it seemed inevitable that the Saints would turn to Hill once he was fully healthy. That will end up being the case tomorrow night, as the Swiss Army Knife will be under center for New Orleans.

After also dealing with a concussion earlier this year, Hill has been limited to only seven games this season. While the 31-year-old went 3-1 as a starter at QB last season, he’s been limited to only eight pass attempts in 2021 (completing seven of them for 56 yards and one interception). He’s also seen 24 touches for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Hill signed a “unique four-year, hybrid…contract extension” with the Saints last week.

Siemian slid into the starting lineup once Jameis Winston was lost for the season. While the veteran initially played well, the Saints offense has regressed over the past few weeks, leading to the easy decision. Siemian ultimately went 0-4 in his four starts (five games overall), completing 57.2-percent of his passes for 1,083 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Pro Football Rumors

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has cleared up the legal matter that was hanging over his head. Lattimore, who was arrested in March and charged with possessing a loaded handgun that was believed to be stolen (a fourth-degree felony), recently pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failing to promptly inform officers that he was carrying a concealed handgun, as Mike Triplett of ESPN.com writes. The felony count was dropped as part of the plea deal.
Pro Football Rumors

Saints place DE Tanoh Kpassagnon on IR with ankle injury

Tanoh Kpassagnon will be sidelined for at least the next three weeks. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Saints have placed the defensive end on injured reserve. Kpassagnon had already been ruled out for Week 13 thanks to a nagging ankle injury. The ailment had forced the defensive lineman to miss the previous two games as well, and now he won’t see the field until Week 16 at the earliest.
neworleanssun.com

Report: Taysom Hill inks 'unique' deal with Saints

New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill, who has split time between quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and special teams throughout his five-year pro career in New Orleans, has received a new contract extension that reflects that hybrid role. Per ESPN, the Saints and Hill have agreed to a contract...
The Game Haus

Taysom Hill signs contract extension with Saints

New Orleans quarterback Taysom Hill has signed a contract extension with the Saints. The extension is worth $22.5 million guaranteed, but the rest of the money on the contract is dependent on the position he plays for the team. The total contract could be for anywhere between $40 million and $95 million over four years.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Taysom Hill

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski was happy to return to action Monday night. “It was just good to be back out there with the guys,” Gronkowski said, via Pro Football Talk. “Just been working hard the last couple of weeks to get back, get in the grind and get back out on the field and play some games. It felt really good. Felt good to make some plays and get some first downs to help out the team. I think it went pretty solid. Can definitely improve, can definitely get a little bit better conditioned. Not running as much as I would if I was playing for the last couple of weeks. That was a good game to get under my belt and get better every week.”
AOL Corp

Taysom Hill's unique new deal worth at least $40M, plus more if he's the Saints' QB

Taysom Hill is not the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback now, but he has a new contract that could pay him up to $95 million if he earns that role down the road. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hill's "hybrid" contract extension will be dependent on which position he settles in at. At the very least, the Saints will be paying him up to $40 million in base salary if he stays in his role as a do-it-all offensive weapon.
NOLA.com

Taysom Hill's new deal guarantees Saints QB $21.5M with room for more through 2025

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill will be around the Crescent City for the foreseeable future, as the two sides agreed to a contract negotiation and extension earlier this week, putting Hill under contract through the 2025 season with a void year in 2026. Hill's contract guarantees him $21.5 million...
FanSided

New Orleans Saints make a QB statement with Taysom Hill extension

The New Orleans Saints extended Taysom Hill on Monday, according to Adam Schefter. Per Schefter’s tweet, the extension could be worth between $40 million and $95 million depending on what position he plays. Hill’s contracts have always been unique due to the kind of player that he is and this...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reports: Saints QB Taysom Hill managing plantar fascia injury

Ouch. While Taysom Hill’s foot injury hasn’t kept him out of practice lately, it’s been severe enough to keep him from starting ahead of Trevor Siemian or seeing any of the usual gadget plays the New Orleans Saints like to draw up for him. And as first reported by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill (and confirmed Monday by the Times-Picayune.
WWL

Report: Taysom Hill appears poised to take over as Saints starting quarterback

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints appear to be ready to make a change to ignite a fire under what has been a middling, if not futile offense over the last few weeks. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted on Monday afternoon that the Saints are "very likely" to make a change at quarterback for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, with Taysom Hill taking over as starter. Hill will relieve Trevor Siemian, who has started each of the last four games for the Black and Gold, compiling a record of 0-4, throwing nine touchdowns and three interceptions with a completion percentage of 57.8% and a cumulative quarterback rating of 85.5.
