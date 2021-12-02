Crews work to rescue rock climber who fell 30 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Heavy rescue members with the Unified Fire Authority were in Little Cottonwood Canyon Wednesday night to rescue a fallen rock climber.

The climber fell about 30 feet but was conscious and about half of a mile off the road.

UFA crews hiked to the patient and is working on taking them to an ambulance to be transported to the hospital.

The climbers injuries and identity were not made immediately available. The exact location where the rescue is happening was also not made available.