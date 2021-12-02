ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Crews work to rescue rock climber who fell 30 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
Heavy rescue members with the Unified Fire Authority were in Little Cottonwood Canyon Wednesday night to rescue a fallen rock climber.

The climber fell about 30 feet but was conscious and about half of a mile off the road.

UFA crews hiked to the patient and is working on taking them to an ambulance to be transported to the hospital.

The climbers injuries and identity were not made immediately available. The exact location where the rescue is happening was also not made available.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

