Halo Infinite's Sniper Rifle is a very, very powerful weapon, and a new video that has gone viral shows just how much stopping power the ranged weapon has. In a new clip uploaded by @sakanayalugang on Twitter, a total of 23 Spartans stand in a line and await their fate. As it turns out, the Sniper Rifle is strong enough to kill all of them in one headshot. The downed players rag-doll backwards as the points rack up. This gives the player a massive multi-kill that likely couldn't be replicated as easily in any other way. Check it out below (via GamesRadar):

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO