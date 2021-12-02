ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Stocks Extended Selloff on Faster Fed Tapering, Dollar Mixed

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the US stock extended the near term steep pull back overnight, Asian markets are relatively steady and are just mixed. Major currency pairs and crosses are also stuck in tight range for consolidation. As for the week, Swiss Franc and Yen are the stronger ones on risk off sentiment, on...

CNN

Small stocks are getting crushed. That's a bad sign for the economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. New York (CNN Business) — Smaller American companies are getting crushed in...
MARKETS
Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast

EUR/USD: Employment and Inflation Decide Everything. Markets are now ruled by two factors: fear of the new COVID strain and monetary tightening by central banks. It is not yet very clear how dangerous the Omicron strain is and how it will affect the economy. Therefore, the main focus is shifting towards central banks and, first of all, the US Federal Reserve. Thus, 19 Reuters experts have named the difference in interest rates as the main market driver, while 15 have pointed to Omicron.
BUSINESS
Market Morning Briefing: Pound Has Bounced Slightly From 1.32

Crucial supports seen below current levels. All holding for now but we need to see if the indices can go into a sideways range before a sharp break out is seen in the medium term. The ranges are intact for Nifty at 17800-16800, for Dax between 15050-15500, for Nikkei between 28250-27500 and for Dow and Shanghai within 35500-34000 and 3625-3500/3550 respectively. Sensex too can be ranged for now within 58000-57000. Respective breaks on either side of the mentioned ranges are needed for cues on further direction from here. Till then we wait and watch.
STOCKS
Cryptocurrency Prices Attempt To Rebound After A Volatile Weekend

Cryptocurrency prices declined sharply during the weekend as sentiment in the industry waned. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency in the world, dropped by as much as 20% on Saturday. Other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin also retreated. There was no immediate cause for the sell-off. But some analysts attributed the decline to the sell-off in growth stocks that happened on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index declined by more than 390 points on Friday. There are concerns that the hawkish Fed will spur investor exodus from tech stocks and risky assets like Bitcoin. Another explanation was the unwinding of heavily shorted derivatives.
MARKETS
Fauchi Says Early Data On Omicron Is ‘Encouraging’

We are looking forward to reading the Riksbank minutes today. Germany releases factory orders for November. They are quite volatile but have generally lost momentum since summer. The Euro Sentix indicator is also due. It increased last month but concerns over Covid restrictions in the euro area may push it...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold holds steady as investors weigh faster Fed taper prospects

Spot gold was little changed at $1,783.91 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,785.00. Gold prices held steady on Monday as market participants weighed the prospect of a faster ending to pandemic-era asset purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve after data suggested the labour market was rapidly tightening.
MARKETS
Mixed Equity Trading Seen In Asia After Losses On Wall Street

Hang Seng has declined by >1.4%;HK TECH index drops >2% amid delisting concerns related to the US; Evergrande said that there is no guarantee that the Group will have sufficient funds to continue to perform its financial obligations. Shanghai Composite has outperformed and traded slightly higher; Property and Financial indices...
STOCKS
Markets in Consolidation as Focus Turns to RBA, BoC and US CPI

The markets are relatively quiet in Asian session today. Major Asian indexes are mixed despite steep selloff last Friday. Currencies are bounded inside tight range, with Swiss Franc and Yen consolidation some of recent gains. Aussie and other commodity currencies also recover mildly. Gold and oil prices are also staying in tight range. Nonetheless, big selloff was seen in cryptocurrencies during the weekend.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China Evergrande warns of cash woes

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. Hong Kong dropped 1.2% but the Shanghai Composite index rose. South Korea’s benchmark advanced but Tokyo and Sydney declined.More broadly, investors are struggling with uncertainty about the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will cut off its support for markets. Regulators were scrambling to reassure investors after Evergrande, one of China s biggest developers, said it may run out of money to “perform its financial obligations” as it struggles to comply with...
MARKETS
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
MARKETS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US Fed will tighten monetary policy faster

This week, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell moved the markets with statements that suggest that the Fed will increase the pace of monetary tightening. At a hearing before a US Senate committee, Powell said that the pace of tapering (reduction in monthly securities purchases) would be discussed at the December meeting of the FOMC, the key body. Instead of mid-year, as originally planned, the securities purchases could thus be ended "a few months earlier". Powell further said that, during the coming months, two of the three conditions for a rate hike could be seen as fulfilled by the FOMC. Other members of the FOMC announced their agreement to an earlier end to the securities purchases than originally planned.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Wall Street's 'fear index' shoots to highest level since January as S&P 500 skids lower, Nasdaq sinks toward correction

A measure of implied volatility on Wall Street on Friday touched the highest level since late January as the S&P 500 index headed toward its second consecutive weekly loss. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped by about 24% Friday, trading around 34.6, which would mark the highest level for the index since Jan. 27, according to FactSet data. The index, also known as the VIX, for its ticker symbol, has become well known as Wall Street's "fear index," since it was created in the early 1990s. The VIX itself, which uses S&P 500 options to measure trader expectations for...
STOCKS

