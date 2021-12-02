ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers’ James putting together dominating season

By JOE REEDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Derwin James Jr. is accustomed to putting up great statistical seasons.

He did that as a rookie in 2018 with the Los Angeles Chargers and was an All-Pro selection. But if anyone had doubts about how James would be coming back after missing most of the past two seasons because of injuries, he has put those to rest and reclaimed his spot as one of the top safeties in the league.

James goes into Sunday’s game at Cincinnati leading defensive backs with 93 tackles.

James had a season-ending knee injury during training camp last year and played in only five games in 2019 because of a foot injury that also occurred during the preseason.

“That definitely was one of my goals, over 100 tackles,” James said.

James is also the only defensive player in the league this season with at least 75 tackles, a sack (1 1/2) and multiple forced fumbles (three). He also has two interceptions, including one in last Sunday’s 28-13 loss at Denver.

Besides coming back from injuries, first-year coach Brandon Staley put a lot of responsibilities on James, including calling the plays in the defensive huddle.

When Staley was hired, one of his first objectives was making James the central figure in the defense, not only because of his versatility, but in the energy he can provide to the team.

“What he allows us to do, defensively, he makes a lot of people better because of all of the places that he can play for us. We’re asking him to do a lot because we need him to be doing a lot right now,” Staley said.

“You’re just not going to see a lot of players play like him, a guy that can play man-to-man, a guy that can play in the deep part of the field, the guy that’s your signal-caller, keeping everybody calm.”

Staley has said throughout the season that the best thing for James would be to play him strictly at safety. But it wouldn’t benefit the team in the long run.

In addition to his natural position of free safety, James has been used at linebacker on run plays and also as a slot cornerback at times. It is extremely familiar to James, because he was used at multiple positions at Florida State.

Staley also believes that despite last week’s loss, James is coming off his best game of the season with seven tackles, a quarterback hit and an interception.

“He’s getting better each game. I’ve told him that because sometimes when you have a premium player like him, what you can’t do is you can’t take them for granted. You have to keep coaching him so that he’s improving at a high level,” Staley said.

James and the Chargers though face a tough test on Sunday against a Bengals offense that is firing on all cylinders. Quarterback Joe Burrow is third in passing yards per attempt (8.36), Joe Mixon is third with 924 rushing yards and rookie Ja’Marr Chase has eight receiving touchdowns.

The Chargers are last in the league in run defense and are facing their seventh running back this season who is ranked in the top 10.

“We know Joe Mixon is one of the top backs in the league. At contact, he knows what he is doing. We have to come out and be ready to stop the run,” James said. “They are very balanced. They can run, they can pass. We just have to be ready to play our style of ball and get off the field.”

It is also a big game for both teams’ playoff hopes. Cincinnati (7-4) has won two straight and remains one game behind Baltimore in the AFC North, but has a one-game lead for a wild-card spot. Los Angeles (6-5) hasn’t won two straight since early October, and is hanging on to the final AFC playoff spot.

“Every game we play from here on out is going to be a big game. We have to be ready,” James said.

NOTES: Guard Matt Feiler was limited during Wednesday’s practice because of an ankle injury, but Staley is optimistic that Feiler could be back in the lineup at left guard this week. Senio Kelemete was in at left guard last week and allowed a sack, two QB hits and six pressures. ... DT Linval Joseph is expected to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. ... Staley has already ruled out S Alohi Gilman for a third straight game because of a quadriceps injury. ... CB Asante Samuel Jr. remains in concussion protocol.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
49erswebzone

‘We’re praying for Trent’: 49ers provide an update, share thoughts on Trenton Cannon’s injury

1.3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The Week 13 battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks had a scary start. Running back Trenton Cannon went down after a vicious hit while returning the opening kickoff. Injuries during football aren't uncommon. However, seeing a player taken off the field via an ambulance is very concerning.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Ap#The Los Angeles Chargers
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jared Goff Girlfriend Video

A heartwarming video of Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, is going viral on social media. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season, beating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. This was the first win for Goff in Detroit, as well as the first win for head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ GM breaks silence on signing big-name QB in 2022

The Denver Broncos and general manager George Paton made the news recently when they agreed to contract extensions with wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Those moves, as well as the Von Miller trade, prompted reporters to question Broncos’ general manager George Paton on his 2022 NFL offseason plan. Paton offered a response, though likely not the one reporters were hoping for.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two Buffalo Bills Players Go Viral For Postgame Comments After MNF Loss

The Buffalo Bills had a heartbreaking loss to the New England Patriots, 14-10 in a game that was not like anything you have seen before, or at least for a long time. The game featured wind gusts 40-45 mph, which led to the Patriots deciding to run over 40 times and only having rookie quarterback Mac Jones throw three total passes (just one in the first half).
NFL
9NEWS

Misfortune follows Von Miller from Colorado to California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

674K+
Followers
358K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy