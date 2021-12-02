ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL December power rankings: Alex Ovechkin is ageless and unfair

ourcommunitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first full month of the 2021-22 NHL season has officially...

ourcommunitynow.com

NESN

Don Sweeney Has Blunt Response To Brad Marchand Suspension

BOSTON — Don Sweeney did not need to say much Tuesday to indicate he is not in agreement with the punishment Brad Marchand received this week. The Boston Bruins winger on Monday was given a three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Sunday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Marchand has cleaned up his game in recent years, but his reputation was part of the conversation in his hearing.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ageless#Thanksgiving
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
CBS Sports

LeBron James not happy with handling of his positive COVID-19 test: 'I thought it was handled very poorly'

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James wasn't happy with the way that his recent positive COVID-19 test was handled by the NBA. James was forced to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier this week after registering a positive test, but he was back in action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night after returning two negative PCR tests within 24 hours. After the game against the Clippers, James expressed some frustration with the way that the situation was handled.
NBA
The Spun

2 NFL Coaches Might Be On Verge Of Getting Fired

Only a couple of weeks remain in 2021, which means we might be on the verge of some NFL head coaching moves. There appear to be two leading candidates right now. Coincidentally, both head coaches are currently coaching in the same division. Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. Minnesota Vikings...
NFL
insidehockey.com

Alex Ovechkin Video Montage (Pre-Game Routine, 745th Goal and Power Plays)

SEATTLE – Alex Ovechkin scored his 745th career goal in Washington’s 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken. With the third period tally, the Caps forward notched his 15th goal of the season to go along with 15 assists for 30 total points. Insidehockey.com videotaped Ovechkin’s pre-game routine and his playful...
NHL
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: Each team's biggest cause for concern

This is the fourth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2020-21 season. Check back for updated rankings every second Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we examine each team's biggest cause for concern so far this season. 1. Carolina Hurricanes (14-2-0) Things are going nearly perfectly...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes find another impact player; Islanders struggling

In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings the Carolina Hurricanes maintain their hold on the top spot with a four-game winning streak that has been driven in part by their latest impact player: 19-year-old rookie Seth Jarvis. Jarvis has a goal in three straight games (a stretch where...
NHL
ESPN

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus the breakout player for every team

As we approach American Thanksgiving weekend -- and a triple-header of matchups on ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu -- we've also traversed another week of the 2021-22 NHL schedule. And for the second straight week, we've got a new No. 1 team atop the ESPN NHL Power Rankings. Moreover, now that...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Stu Cowan: There's no sign of Capitals star Alex Ovechkin slowing down

When Alex Ovechkin takes off his helmet, he looks like some of the guys I play old-timers hockey with because of his grey hair and beard. At age 36, Ovechkin qualifies for old-timers play, but the Washington Capitals’ scoring machine is far from old. Ovechkin moved into second place in...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL Power Rankings: American Thanksgiving edition

All the food debates happening across America right now completely miss the point. The joy of Thanksgiving — regardless of which month you celebrate it — isn’t rooted in a single item on your plate; it’s the fact there’s no shame in filling that bad boy up as many times as you’d like.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

NHL Pacific Division Power Rankings: Week 7

As teams close in on the 1⁄4 marks of their season, things are beginning to separate in the Pacific Division between the good, the bad, and the meh. Right now the Alberta teams are running things while California and Vegas mush around the middle with teams in the Pacific Northwest really struggling. Here are the Power Rankings for Week 7!
NHL

