Rockin' around the Christmas tree: Rockefeller tree lit up

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The holly, jolly, best time of the year got a...

www.timesdaily.com

Reading Eagle

Reading Christmas tree, menorah lit during ceremonies

The community gathered Thursday night in Penn Square for the official lighting of Reading’s downtown Christmas tree and menorah. The events at Fifth and Penn streets featured messages from local religious, political and educational leaders, performances by local arts groups and refreshments provided by city businesses. The menorah lighting was...
READING, PA
PIX11

Street closures: Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting prompts traffic changes

MANHATTAN — Ahead of Wednesday’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting event, the NYPD announced road closures for the area. Closures will take place at the following locations on Wednesday, Dec. 1: 46th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue 47th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue 48th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue 49th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue 50th Street between Fifth Avenue and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Times Daily

A Dickens Christmas with a Southern twist

May Woodie Christopher said the earliest incarnation of “It’s a Dickens Christmas, Y’all” dates back to around 2002 and involved downtown businesses placing greenery and candles in their windows. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
FESTIVAL
Indy100

8 best pre-lit Christmas trees to brighten up your holiday decor

Buying Christmas lights for the tree year after year can be very annoying. Strands get tangled, bulbs burn out, and you never know if you’re going to pull out a totally dead string that should have been tossed out years ago. Get rid of all that hassle by investing in a quality pre-lit artificial tree that provides a heavenly glow to your holiday decor in just a few quick steps. We’ve chosen a handful of favorites on sale now, from the more traditional, realistic options to the out-there colors like pink or black, so keep reading to find the perfect...
SHOPPING
State
New York State
The Independent

Watch live as Bethlehem Christmas tree lit up outside Church of the Nativity

Watch live as Palestinians light up a Christmas tree in Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity. The Christmas tree is due to be lit up today (Saturday) outside the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem’s Manger Squares in a yearly traditional ceremony. Last year, a bright red star gleamed...
WORLD
williamsonherald.com

Downtown Franklin Christmas tree lit at annual ceremony

The city of Franklin lit the giant tree standing at the center of downtown’s public square on Friday for the 2021 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square ceremony, spreading Christmas cheer to thousands. Freedom Intermediate School honors choir, five-time Grammy nominee and Christian music songwriter and performer of the year...
FRANKLIN, TN
Showbiz411

Mariah Carey’s Perennial Holiday Hit Vanquished by 63 Year Old Brenda Lee Song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

A while ago, Mariah Carey crowned herself Queen of Christmas. This was based on the perennial sales of her 25 year old hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”. But this year, as last, Mariah’s song is NOT the number 1 holiday hit on iTunes. That distinction goes to Brenda Lee’s 1958 classic, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” It’s currently the top holiday hit and ahead of Mariah’s “All I Want” on the top chart.
MUSIC
WOWT

Rockefeller tree lighting ceremony

Speaker Pelosi was joined by members of the California Congressional Delegation. For almost two months, a leak in a private water line has bubbled up from a public street. Security for social media isn’t just about monitoring for misinformation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Doctors across the Omaha metro say enough...
OMAHA, NE
registerpublications.com

Tree is lit in Harrison

Santa made an appearance in Harrison on Dec. 4. He rode in his sleigh, which was a vintage fire engine, as a part of the city’s Christmas parade. This year’s parade theme was How the Grinch Stole Christmas and local organizations were invited to participate and help the city get in the holiday spirit.
THEATER & DANCE
The Times-Gazette

Hayesville celebrates the holiday season with its annual Olde Fashioned Christmas event

The annual Olde Fashioned Christmas took place Sunday, Dec 5 across from Hayesville Fire Station. The event included the lighting of the village Christmas tree and a speech by Hayesville Mayor Robert Vinsack. This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Hayesville celebrates the holiday season with its annual Olde Fashioned Christmas event
HAYESVILLE, OH
