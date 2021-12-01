ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

By MICHAEL BALSAMO, ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
newsitem.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S....

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
CBS New York

Connecticut Man Who Tested Positive For Omicron Variant Resting At Home With Mild Symptoms, Gov. Lamont Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Omicron variant continues to spread, four more cases have been confirmed in New York. Connecticut and New Jersey have each reported at least one case. On Sunday, officials said a Hartford County man in his 60s started developing mild symptoms on Nov. 27 after a family member tested positive. He was fully vaccinated. His family member had recently traveled to the Anime NYC convention at the Jacob Javits Center. Gov. Ned Lamont said the man’s symptoms are mild. “The good news is in the vaccination. In this case, the patient is at home resting peacefully, and no need to go to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Reuters

U.S. judge blocks last remaining Biden admin COVID-19 vaccine rule

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded it authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid Omicron#Ap#The White House
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsitem.com

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it?. Some scientists, poring over data from...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy